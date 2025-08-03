"Glaring opportunity for the Canes to stumble" - CFB analyst predicts daunting hurdle for Mario Cristobal's Miami enroute potential CFP in 2025

A college football analyst cast doubt on the chances of Mario Cristobal's Miami to make the College Football Playoff this coming season. ESPN's Heather Dinich pointed out a big hurdle that could block the Hurricanes' way to the CFP in a recent analysis.
Dinich disagreed with ESPN's projection giving Miami a 46.3% chance of making the playoff, and a 2.7% chance of winning the natty. According to Dinich, Cristobal's team must first prove itself by successfully winning the ACC championship.
“Nov. 1 at SMU," Dinich wrote on Friday. "Yes, the Notre Dame game will be huge as far as the national spotlight and playoff implications, but the Canes at least have home-field advantage.
"Miami doesn’t leave its home state until it goes to SMU. Traveling to Texas for a conference game to face the ACC runners-up right before the first CFP ranking is released is another glaring opportunity for the Canes to stumble.”
Cristobal was at the verge of leading the Canes to their first ever CFP berth in 2024. However, the team suffered a 42-38 loss to Syracuse. It was a disappointing defensive display that doomed its chance of making the ACC title game.
Mario Cristobal addresses tough season opener and its impact on Miami's preparations
After Miami’s fall camp opened last week, Mario Cristobal spoke to the press. He addressed several issues surrounding the team and its preparations for the season. The coach also talked about the Hurricanes' season opener against Notre Dame.
“There’s always going to be excitement as it relates to that," Cristobal said on Thursday. "The whole world knows who we’re playing game 1 and that can’t have a bearing on how we approach our process. We have to get really good at what we do.”
Heading into the 2025 season, the stakes are high for Miami after a positive offseason. The program is projected to secure a berth in the College Football Playoff. However, its schedule is not easy.
The Canes will start their season at home against the Fighting Irish, who are fresh off a national championship game appearance. Florida is another tough matchup before traveling to Texas to face SMU in November.