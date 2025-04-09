GM Mark Pantoni reportedly accepts Ohio State contract extension

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship this season with a win over Notre Dame in the National Championship Game. It was the team's first National Championship since 2014. On Wednesday, it was reported that the team's general manager, Mark Pantoni, had signed a contract extension.

Pantoni's new deal will reportedly make him one of the highest-paid general managers in college football. However, the exact specifications of the deal have not been reported. The news of the deal was reported by insider Pete Nakos.

"Ohio State has agreed to a new contract with general manager Mark Pantoni, sources tell On3 Sports. A key architect of the Buckeyes' 2025 national title, the new deal will make him one of the highest-paid general managers in college football."

Pantoni is one of the longest-tenured members of the management team at Ohio State. He was hired into the general manager position in December 2011 after working at the University of Florida for the previous six years. While with Florida, he was part of two National Championship teams. Now he has won two National Championships with the Buckeyes in 2014 and 2025.

The Ohio State Buckeyes and their coaching staff recognize the important role Pantoni has had in growing the program. He has been instrumental in turning the Buckeyes into a top-10 recruiting program in the nation every year since he arrived, except in 2019, per On3. Ryan Day spoke about Pantoni's impact during the season.

"I have to recognize Mark Pantoni and the work he does," Day said. "He’s really adapted. His job has changed so much in the past couple of years. He’s killing it right now. He and his staff deserve a huge shout out here because of some of the work that has been done over the past couple of months."

Mark Pantoni and Ohio State have another strong recruiting class in 2025

Recruiting has been a strength of the Buckeyes since he became the team's general manager in 2011. That has not changed this season as the Buckeyes have another top recruiting class. According to 247 Sports, the Buckeyes have the fourth-highest-ranked class in the nation behind Texas, Georgia, and Alabama.

The Buckeyes have secured commitments from 21 players, including three five-stars, 16 four-stars, and two three-stars. QB Tavien St. Clair and CB Devin Sanchez are the Ohio State Buckeyes' top recruits in the 2025 class.

