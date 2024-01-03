"Go Blue!! No doubt!!" - $300,000,000 worth Tom Brady backs Jim Harbaugh's verdict on JJ McCarthy

Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady has backed Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh’s comment on JJ McCarthy, which has been making waves since the conclusion of the Rose Bowl.

Following Mondy's 27-20 victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Harbaugh referred to JJ McCarthy as the best quarterback in the history of Michigan football.

“I’ve said it before, but right here, this is the greatest quarterback in the University of Michigan – college football history," Harbaugh said in the postgame interview. "Got a long way to go to get to get where Tom Brady eventually got to, which is the GOAT.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Commenting on a post that shared the Michigan coach's opinion on JJ McCarthy, Tom Brady, who has a net worth of $300 million, affirmed Harbaugh's statement and offered his support for the Wolverines to win the national championship. The former New England Patriots quarterback wrote:

“Go blue!! No doubt!!”

Did Tom Brady win a national championship at Michigan?

Tom Brady had his college football career at Michigan from 1995 to 1999. Following a redshirt year in 1995, Brady spent the subsequent two seasons as a backup quarterback. However, he won the national championship with the Wolverines during the 1997 season.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As a backup to Brian Griese, Tom Brady was part of the 1997 Wolverines team that recorded an undefeated season. This was capped by a victory in the Rose Bowl against Washington State, which made The Associated Press declare them the national champion.

However, Michigan secured the second position in the Coaches Poll, with Nebraska claiming the top spot. This outcome led to a split national championship between the Wolverines and the Cornhuskers. Brady played as the starting quarterback for the next two seasons.

Can JJ McCarthy lead the Wolverines to their first title since 1997?

Rose Bowl Game - Alabama vs. Michigan

Following a brilliant regular season, which was crowned with a Big Ten championship win and a victory in the Rose Bowl, the No. 1 Wolverines are one game away from the national title. Many expect JJ McCarthy to play a huge role when U of M takes on the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the title game on Jan. 8.

McCarthy has experienced just one loss since assuming the role of starting quarterback for the Wolverines during the 2023 college football season. This sole defeat occurred in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against TCU last season.

JJ McCarthy's tenure at Ann Arbor has been characterized by an impressive win percentage, highlighting his success in the role. This showcases that he can lead the Wolverines to the national championship this season.