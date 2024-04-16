"Go chase your dreams": Deion Sanders shares his motivation pill with old throwback pics in the locker room

Deion Sanders' football career is one that was full of inspiration. The cornerback showed the world that football could be more than just a sport; it could be a stage for self-expression and individuality. His flamboyant personality and flashy style made him a cultural icon.

“Prime Time”, as he is famously known, overcame a whole lot of challenges to become the player he was. Reliving his illustrious professional career which lasted 14 years, the Pro Football Hall of Famer recently posted a picture of himself in the locker room during his playing days on his Instagram page. He was seen looking dapper in a tracksuit while feigning a call. He captioned it with:

“#MotivationalMonday Go chase your dreams #CoachPrime”

Deion Sanders has a lot to prove in Colorado in 2024

Deion Sanders’ arrival at Colorado ahead of the 2023 college football season raised hopes within the struggling program. The Buffaloes have struggled significantly over the past years, ending the season prior to Coach Prime's arrival in Boulder with an abysmal 1-11 record.

Sanders was named the program's head coach after a successful tenure at Jackson State. He was undefeated in his last two seasons in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, claiming the league title in both seasons. This was what many anticipated him to bring to Colorado.

Life in Boulder started well for Deion Sanders. After a massive roster overhaul during the offseason, the Buffaloes won their first three games of the season. However, things fell apart following the commencement of the conference schedule as they won only one in nine.

Going into his second season in charge at Colorado, Sanders has a lot to prove. Considering the level of attention the program recieved since he arrived, Coach Prime needs to ensure a successful season for the Buffaloes in 2024 after finishing 4-8 in 2023.

Colorado’s preparation for the 2024 season

Deion Sanders has been putting a lot of things in place to ensure Colorado is ready for the 2024 college football season. The Buffaloes cannot afford another season without at least a bowl game qualification.

The program has once again made use of the transfer portal to recruit players. The primary focus has been on the offensive line where the team struggled significantly last year, allowing the second most sacks in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Among others, Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has joined the team's coaching staff ahead of the 2024 season, where the Buffaloes will compete in the Big 12.

