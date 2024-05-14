"Go dig into his past": Former Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher fired against Nick Saban after allegedly confessing attempting to poach Quinyon Mitchell

Nick Saban retired from coaching in January, leaving as, arguably, the most heralded coach in college football history. The former Alabama Crimson Tide coach recently shared that he attempted to convince former Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell to enter the transfer portal ahead of the season.

"He was our No. 1 guy in the portal last year to try to get him to come out of the portal, and he would never get in the portal," Saban said at the NFL draft.

Jimbo Fisher, who served as the offensive coordinator of the LSU Tigers under Saban from 2000-2004, was involved in a back-and-forth with Saban two years ago. The former Texas A&M Aggies coach said:

"It's despicable that a reputable head coach could come out and say this when he doesn't get his way. Or when things don't go his way. The narcissist in him doesn't allow those things to happen. We build him up to be the Czar of football. Go dig into his past or anybody who's ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out — what he does and how he does it. And it's despicable.

"This is the second time we've had to do this with grown men, who don't get their way, who want to pout, throw a fit and act up. Just go ask all the people who work for him. They know exactly what he's about. What's funny, in that talk right before he said that about us, wasn't he soliciting funds from the crowd?

"It's amazing, wasn’t it? When you walk on water, I guess it doesn't matter. It's disgusting what we're into right now, especially by the people throwing the darts, who have no glass in their house."

Dusty Dvoracek believes Alabama Crimson Tide will thrive post-Nick Saban

Kalen DeBoer may have the most difficult job in college football during the 2024 season as he is tasked with replacing Nick Saban. On "The Next Round," ESPN college football analyst Dusty Dvoracek said that he has high expectations for the former Washington Huskies coach:

"Most people shy away from that. This is freaking Nick Saban. The greatest, in my opinion, that's ever done it in college football. ... Everyone said exactly what you're saying, 'Oh, my gosh, who wants to follow the guy?'

"Kalen DeBoer has said, 'Let's go.' Kalen DeBoer has said, 'This is a great opportunity. This is a roster that's ready to roll. This is as passionate, if not, maybe, the most passionate, fanbase in all of college football. What more could you ask for? What more could you want?'

"I do appreciate and I respect the heck out of a guy who says, 'I'm not worried about who was here before. I'm focused on this opportunity at one of absolute best, if not, the best, football program in the country, and I've got this opportunity in front of me. I'm going to take advantage of it.'

"And based off what he's saying, I don't see how it's not going to work. I know a lot of people anticipate some fall from grace. I think Alabama's going to be really good next year."

He predicted that the Crimson Tide would once again be in contention for a College Football Playoff appearance and another Southeastern Conference championship. Saban has also praised DeBoer, saying that he has done a good job thus far.