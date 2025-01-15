"Go be great!!": CFB world rejoices Isaiah Bond's decision to declare for 2025 NFL Draft

Junior wide receiver Isaiah Bond has declared for the 2025 NFL draft after one season with the No. 5-ranked Texas Longhorns. On Tuesday, he announced his decision on X and thanked everyone who has supported him in his college career:

"With extreme enthusiasm, I am officially declaring my intentions to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Where football has led me, and where it will take me, is an absolute dream.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"To the team that I may soon join, I can't wait to make an impact on our future success and dominance in the National Football League. You will have the best of me, as we make history in THE GREATEST LEAGUE ON EARTH!!!"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Bond's final game with Texas (13-3, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) was the team's 28-14 loss on Friday to the No. 8-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes (13-2, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. He had one reception for eight yards.

Fans have supported his decision on X and wished him luck in his NFL career.

"Go be great!!" a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Best of luck 007 I wish you nothing but the best in the league," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Good luck in the pros! Pulling for you to do well and have a successful career," a fan replied.

The barrage of encouragement kept flooding in.

"Thank you for everything," a fan posted.

"Awesome good luck and go get yours young man," a fan commented.

"Best of luck 007! Hook em!" a sixth fan replied.

Isaiah Bond's final season with the Texas Longhorns

On Jan. 14, 2024, Bond transferred from the Alabama Crimson Tide to Texas following the team's 27-20 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024. He finished the 2023 season with 48 receptions for 668 yards and four touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond's decision to transfer also came after former Alabama coach Nick Sabin retired on Jan. 10, 2024.

The wide receiver left "The Tide" hoping for more opportunities in his positions with the Longhorns. However, the NFL draft prospect had a difficult final year in college football due to injuries.

Isaiah Bond's performance after his ankle injury

On Oct. 12, Bond suffered an ankle injury in the team's 34-3 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners (6-7, 2-6 SEC). He ended the game with one reception for five yards.

Before the injury, the Texas wide receiver had achieved 20 receptions for 364 yards and three touchdowns.

The NFL draft prospect played against the No. 2-seeded Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 6-2 SEC) the following week. He finished the contest with two receptions for 11 yards and one touchdown. The injury and other skilled Longhorn receivers such as Matthew Golden, gave Bond fewer opportunities for receptions for the rest of the season.

Following the injury, the former Texas star recorded 13 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

The 2025 NFL draft will take place from April 24 to April 26. Isaiah Bond will look to make a better showing in the NFL with whichever team possibly selects him in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.