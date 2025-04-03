"GOAT": Dillon Gabriel shows love for former CFB superstar for new coaching gig at UCF 

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel showcased his support for McKenzie Milton as he gears up for his new journey with the UCF Knights. Milton played quarterback for the Knights and the Florida State Seminoles in college. Instead of playing in the NFL, he shifted his focus to the world of coaching.

Last year in December, Milton was hired by the UCF Knights as the team's new quarterbacks coach. On Wednesday, the team's official IG page shared a post hyping up Milton ahead of his new journey.

Dillon Gabriel shared the post on his IG story and shared some words of appreciation for the former quarterback:

"GOAT! Love you my braddah," Gabriel wrote.

Gabriel's IG story (Source: @dillongabriel/Instagram)

During the 2018 season with the Knights, Milton suffered a serious knee injury. This resulted in him missing out on the next two seasons. Gabriel joined the team in 2019 and quickly became the team's starting quarterback. During his three-season stint with the program, he recorded 8,037 yards and 70 TDs passing.

When McKenzie Milton returned healthy, he transferred to Florida State for the 2021 campaign. He explained how Dillon Gabriel made his mark on the team and how he did not wish to take the spotlight away from him. Milton played one season with the Seminoles before being hired as the offensive analyst of the Tennessee Volunteers in 2023.

On the other hand, Gabriel transferred to play for the Oklahoma Sooners in December 2021. He spent two seasons with them before joining the Oregon Ducks last year. The quarterback led Dan Lanning's team to an undefeated Big Ten championship and the quarterfinals of the 12-team playoffs.

Dillon Gabriel shares his feelings on upcoming NFL draft

The Oregon quarterback had a good Scouting Combine performance back in February. He also put up an impressive show during his drills at Oregon's Pro Day. Former stars Bo Nix and Justin Herbert were both present in Eugene to showcase their support for the rising future NFL stars.

When questioned about his draft expectations, Gabriel gave a straightforward answer:

"It's been uncertain and unknown, new territories for us," Gabriel said via TheRegisteredGuard.com. "But for me that's where most of my growth has come during those times.

"I have good people around me and been around people who have been through this process and I try to ask as many questions as possible as I can but you just need one team and one believer. When that happens, its back to work," he added.

Dillon Gabriel has confidence in his resume to hear his name called out in the draft later this month. Experts project him to be a late Day 2 to early Day 3 pick in the draft.

