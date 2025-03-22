Deion Sanders was present at the Big 12 Pro Day on Friday. The Colorado coach had a host of his former players at the event, including his two sons, who are heading to the NFL after playing under him in the last four seasons.

One of the viral moments of Coach Prime at the event was his criticism of T-step during his interview with NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks. The T-step is believed to enable cornerbacks to plant their foot firmly into the ground and explode forward at full speed to maintain coverage.

However, Deion Sanders, who's arguably the greatest cornerback in the history of the NFL, doesn't appear to be a fan of this maneuver. His criticism of the strategy, however, drew backlash from another former NFL cornerback, Asante Samuel, on social media.

“I can’t stop laughing how foolish he sounds,” Samuel wrote on X. “You can’t control everything sir. The first thing a cornerback is taught, never run out of breaks… Sooooo T-Step is the perfect technique #tstepking”

Deion Sanders responded to the shot taken at him by Asante Samuel. The words by Samuel prompted Sanders to showcase his résumé while emphasizing why he has unwavering confidence in his technique.

“Sir. Foolish. Lololol God bless u my brother. Tell them what this really about sir. U forever taking a shot at the sky. Mickey Andrews is Responsible for teaching us what I teach and it sure seemed like it worked for us. Peace be Still.”

What Deion Sanders said about T-Steps

While T-Step is a maneuver taught to cornerbacks from an early age, Deion Sanders thinks it's a “stupid” strategy. Speaking to Bucky Brooks on Friday, he demonstrated why he feels it rather hinders a cornerback’s ability to burst forward in coverage.

“Let me teach you real quick how stupid the T-step is," Sanders said just before doing a normal back-and-forth step with Brooks. "Now, Bucky help me, first, we're gonna walk backwards and then we're going to walk forwards. Why did you not T-step?"

He did another round of demonstration with Brooks to show him why exploding forward for a cornerback is far easier with a T-Step.

“Ok, now, let me show you how stupid that is," Sanders said before doing the T-step with Brooks. “Look, I'm gonna walk backward and then I'm gonna walk forwards. Who does that? What fool does that? What idiot does that?”

Without a doubt, there are varieties of perceptions on what benefits T-Steps actually have in a cornerback's coverage. However, Sanders is an individual ever confident in his strategy and approach, and considering his exploits on the field as a player, it's hard to argue

