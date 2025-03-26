"God dammit he's a bear": Texas fans in disbelief at RB Jaydon Blue's insane Pro Day record 

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue may have been underwhelming at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but he sure wasn't on his Pro Day in Texas.

On Tuesday, he ran a sub-4.3-second, 4.25 and 4.28 to be precise, to complete a 40-yard dash. This was a severe improvement from his NFL Combine record, where he clocked 4.38. That was still good enough for second among all RBs, but not if he was trying to beat Kansas City Chiefs star Xavier Worthy's record from last year (4.21).

College football insider CJ Vogel confirmed the news on Wednesday, adding that he had a slight groin issue during the Combine.

When fans learned about it, they couldn't help but lavish praise on the Longhorns running back, who might see his NFL draft stock boost just in time:

"God dammit he’s a Bear," one fan reacted.

"Game breaking speed. I don’t know how this hasn’t received more traction. This guy leaves people behind. He’s the fastest game speed RB and he’s brought it to the 40," one fan added.

A few fans took a slight at the Longhorns, who may have underutilized him. Blue finished the 2024 season with 730 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while also hauling in 42 receptions for 368 yards and six touchdowns.

"I’ll say this. If he’s really that fast. It’s a darn shame how he was underutilized at Tx. It’s either that. Or, his straight line speed doesn’t translate," one fan added.

"They should’ve used him more in the screen game. He’s a highlight waiting to happen. That, and wide zone," another fan wrote.

Jaydon Blue's NFL draft projection

As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, Texas RB Jaydon Blue is emerging as a solid prospect for the taking on Day 2 and Day 3.

Some mock draft projects Blue as a fourth-round pick, where the likes of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles could be on the board. The Pittsburgh Steelers have also been linked to Blue as a possible fourth-round selection.

On the other hand, some experts predict that Blue may slip into the later rounds, with projections placing him as a sixth-round pick for teams such as the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams.

Pro Football Focus placed him at No. 126 overall, while Draft Countdown ranked him at No. 186.

Which team do you think should look to draft Jaydon Blue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

