"God gonna bless me with another child": Deiondra Sanders opens up about future plans amid relationship issues with Jacquees

Deiondra Sanders’ relationship with R&B star Jacquees remains clouded with uncertainty amid the ongoing saga between the two. Despite this, Deion Sanders’ daughter wants to be a mother again. She gave birth to a baby with Jacquees in August 2024, but she's looking to have another with her future husband.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Sanders briefly outlined her plan regarding experiencing motherhood once again amid her turbulent relationship with Jacquees. She was grateful to God that the situation that could have stopped that was averted in her previous child birth.

“I can’t wait to have a baby with my husband,” Deiondra wrote. I love parenthood, I really feel God gonna bless me with another child since they didn’t have to take out my uterus like they planned. #Blessed

Deiondra Sanders disclosed the series of complications she had during the pregnancy and delivery of her son, Snow. This almost made her lose the baby and stop the possibility of having another. She detailed the ordeal on her Instagram page following her childbirth last year.

"WE MADE IT YALL. Through every challenge—the fibroids, the threatened miscarriages, the shortened cervix, the cerclage, the myomectomies, the wisdom of age(keep it cute lol), the blood transfusions, placenta accreta and wanting to take my entire uterus, the bed rest, and the prayers to reach 28 weeks—by the grace of God, WE MADE IT. 🙌🏾,” Deiondra wrote.

Deiondra Sanders' relationship with Jacquees has been thrown into turmoil over the past weeks. The drama started after the release of the R&B star's album with Dej Loaf titled "F— a Friend Zone 2" in February. Deiondra, who claims she felt left out of the project, accused the two of faking a relationship to sell the album.

It became a full-blown family saga when Deiondra accused Jacquees' family of avoiding their son, Snow. The two also unfollowed each other on social media in March.

On the March 21 episode of Way Up with Angela Yee, when asked if she wasn't single as she continued to wear her engagement ring, Deiondra replied that they're "trying to figure it out."

Jacquees penned a heartfelt message to Deiondra Sanders on Mother’s Day

Despite the current chaotic situation in their relationship, Jacquees took time to appreciate Deiondra Sanders on Mother's Day. The R&B star penned a heartfelt message to the mother of his son on his Instagram page, giving a new outlook to the ongoing relationship saga.

“Happy Mother’s Day! Mama, thank you for giving me life and showing me what real love looks like. You made me a man,” Jacquees wrote, referring to his mother before switching to Deiondra.

“And Deiondra… thank you for blessing me with our son. I watched what you went through to bring him here, and I’ll never forget that. I’ve been all over the world, but nothing compares to the love I have for y’all. Y’all are everything to me.❤️🙏🏾”

The R&B star proposed to Deiondra Sanders in July 2024, a few weeks before the birth of their son.

