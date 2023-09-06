"Goes to Colorado, gets off to a great start": Tom Brady highlights Deion Sanders' transition from NFL to coaching

Deion Sanders' football coaching journey has set the sport ablaze with a remarkable opening win, Colorado's 45-42 upset of TCU on Saturday. From revitalizing the CU roster with a massive turnover to mentoring young athletes, he has proved to be a remarkable coach.

Sanders' unconventional yet remarkable coaching style has been appreciated by the NFL and football pundits. Even NFL legend Tom Brady has taken notice, offering praise for Sanders.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Tom Brady applauds Sanders' coaching journey

Tom Brady has heaped praise for Sanders' incredible journey as a football coach. From being as a high school coach to finding his way to Jackson State was a major leap. Subsequently, Sanders took upon the turnaround of the Colorado Buffaloes, which displayed a great 2023 start.

"Deion and (quarterback) Shedeur (Sanders) out there at Colorado ballin', and talk about a father-son duo that was so so cool to watch and, you know, it's just what life's all about, man," Brady said. "He goes from Jackson State. Deion's never been a (college) coach. Jackson State, goes to Colorado, gets off to a great start."

Expand Tweet

Decoding Deion Sanders' football coaching journey

Deion Sanders' football coaching journey has reached a new pinnacle with Colorado upsetting TCU in Week 1. He was named the Colorado Buffaloes' coach in December, starting a fresh chapter for the Buffs.

Expand Tweet

Sanders' coaching path began with the founding of the Prime Prep Academy. It was followed by stints at Triple A Academy and Trinity Christian High School. In September 2020, he assumed the role of Jackson State University. He achieved notable success, earning the Eddie Robinson Award in 2021.

Expand Tweet

Sanders' impressive track record has set the expectations high. His exceptional style looks promising to propel Colorado's football program to new heights.

Expand Tweet