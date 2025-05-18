“GOING CRAZY RIGHT NOWWW”: Warren Sapp’s daughter, Mercedes Sapp, can't keep calm as the Ospreys clinch a close win 

The UNF softball team impressed many fans on Saturday with its winning performance, and Mercedes Sapp was one of them. The Ospreys not only earned a spot in an NCAA Regional for the first time in program history, but they also went on to win their first game in the tournament.

The Ospreys defeated Virginia 6-5 in the Columbia Regional in South Carolina to advance to the title series. ASUN Conference Player of the Year Allison Benning closed out the game in the bottom of the seventh to hand her team the historic victory.

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp's daughter posted the moment the Ospreys sealed the game and went into a wild celebratory mode on her Instagram story on Saturday. Fired up with the team's historic win, she disclosed her feelings about the team's success, showcasing her support.

"THEM OSPREYS ARE GOING CRAZY RIGHT NOWWWW. LFGGGGGGGG SWOOOOP."

Sapp has an academic connection with the University of North Florida, which explains why she's high on the Ospreys softball team. She’s an alumnus after earning her Master’s degree in Communication Management with a leadership focus from the university in 2019.

While at UNF, Mercedes Sapp was a student-athlete, following in her father's footsteps. She competed as a Division I athlete on the women’s soccer team as a goalkeeper. In 2020, she made program history by becoming the first UNF student-athlete to be named Goalkeeper of the Year.

Mercedes Sapp shows off her huge Mother's Day gift

On Mother’s Day, Mercedes Sapp surprised her mom, Jamiko Vaughn, with a thoughtful gesture. She got her balloons and flowers as a gift to celebrate the occasion and show her appreciation.

She shared it on her Instagram story while also dropping a heartwarming message from the “Daily Devotional and Updates” channel in a separate post.

"Mother's Day reminds us of the incredible strength and love that God placed in the hearts of moms,” a part of the message Sapp shared wrote.

“Through every sleepless night, every prayer whispered for their children, and every selfless act, moms reflect the very heart of God's love... Today, let's celebrate and honor the mothers who pour out their hearts and lives for their families,"

The kind gesture showcases the strong bond between Mercedes Sapp and her mother. Despite the separation between her parents, she's been able to maintain a great relationship with both of them.

