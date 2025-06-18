"Going to be different than anything we've experienced" - Penn State HC James Franklin reveals implications of new College Sports Commission

Penn State coach James Franklin shared his take on the newly formed College Sports Commission. The House vs. NCAA settlement was announced on June 6, which would likely to bring several changes across college athletics.

As part of the rules, athletes can now be paid by their schools, overseen by the CSC. On Wednesay, Franklin spoke about the implications of the regulations.

"I think what the hope is that everybody's going to have to sign in and agree to this," Franklin said (36:16), via "The Triple Option" podcast. "And then with that, you're basically saying, if you want to be a part of this, that you're agreeing to all the rules and how everything needs to play out, the guidelines of how we're all going to operate within this system.

"From what I understand, you're not going to be able to sue if you want to be a part of this you're in and if you don't want to be a part of it, then go play somewhere else, whether it's NAIA or whatever it may be."

Franklin also discussed the differences between the CSC and the NCAA.

“This is going to be completely different from what we’ve all experienced,” Franklin said. “The CSC is going to have subpoena power. They’re going to act, and they’re going to act swiftly.

"It’s not going to be like it was with the NCAA — where investigations dragged on for two years, and the coach who committed the violation was gone while the next coach, like myself, had to deal with the consequences. This time, decisions will be made quickly and decisively.”

Franklin added that the new college sports model is trying to emulate the NFL or MLB model.

The NCAA will reportedlty need to pay nearly $2.8 billion in back damages over the next 10 years to college athletes who competed from 2016 to present.

According to the new rules in college sports, the annual NIL cap for each school is expected to start at $20.5 million in 2025-26. It will increase every year as part of a decade-long deal.

James Franklin opens up on expectations from Penn State in 2025 season

NCAA Football: Penn State HC James Franklin - Source: Imagn

During his appearance on "The Triple Option" podcast, James Franklin discussed his expectations for Penn State in the 2025 season.

“I think we got a tremendous opportunity to do some special things this year,” Franklin said on Wednesday. “I know you don’t want me to do this, but I am excited about our opportunity; I’m looking up on the screen right now, Nevada is our opening game.

"People are going to say, ‘Well, that’s not a big game.’ Well, lose to Nevada and find out. We’re focused on that. But, I also am totally comfortable with talking about the things that we aspire to do as a team this year and as a season and for these players."

Franklin was hired as the Nittany Lions' coach in January 2014. He has compiled a 101-42 record.

Last season, he led the program to the College Football Playoff semifinal, where his team lost to Notre Dame.

