"Going to be in the Heisman trophy race" - Joel Klatt predicts Pac-12 transfer QB to be a 2024 Heisman contender if he joins the right team

After entering the transfer portal, Washington State transfer quarterback Cam Ward has some potential landing spots where he could thrive, according to college football and NFL draft analyst Joel Klatt.

Speaking on his show, Klatt said that if Ward made the right decision and went to the right place, he could be a contender for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Several programs are reportedly chasing Cam Ward, and Klatt believes only one among them could help the signal-caller compete for conference championships.

"If he [Ward] goes to the right place and if he makes the right decision - Cam Ward is going to be in the Heisman trophy race," Joel Klatt said.

Earlier, reports surfaced that Ward and his family were taken to dinner at the famous Miami Beach restaurant, Prime 112, during his visit to Miami on Tuesday night.

But Klatt doesn't see him contending for the award at Miami Hurricanes.

“If he goes to Miami? I don’t see him being in the Heisman race,” Klatt said. “I don’t see Miami having the type of team season that it would require for him to go do that.

“For me, if Cam Ward were to go to Ohio State, he would be firmly inside of that top five in the Heisman Trophy, at least in the preseason.”

Cam Ward has received interest from several top programs, including Florida State, Ohio State, Auburn and Miami. The discussion around his potential landing spots is ongoing.

Cam Ward wraps up his Miami Hurricanes visit

Lake Jackson, Texas native Cam Ward has been ranked as the top transfer in the NCAA's portal by On3 Sports.

Following his recent visit to the University of Miami, reports suggest that Ward left without making a commitment to the Hurricanes despite confirming that the Hurricanes are currently leading the race.

According to Alex Donno, host of the "Locked On Canes" podcast, Ward told reporters he intended to visit Florida State and may consider making another trip to a third destination after that.

During his time at Washington State, Cam Ward recorded impressive statistics, with a total of 6,986 yards, 48 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, a 65.5% completion percentage, 202 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in two seasons.

