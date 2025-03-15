“Going to join John Cena”: Travis Hunter drops a hilarious comment after putting in the hard work at the gym

Travis Hunter has intensified his preparation for the 2025 NFL draft. The two-way star was in Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine, which wrapped up earlier this month. While he didn't take part in the drills, he had his interview session and met with a host of teams.

With the draft fast approaching, Travis Hunter has begun a series of workout sessions with his high school trainer. The two-way player was seen taking some drills under the instructions of the trainer in a gym in a recent video released on his YouTube page.

Ahead of the afternoon session of his workout, Hunter dropped a hilarious message on how prepared he was for the drill. He likened himself to a famous WWE star, showcasing how much hard work he's putting in.

“Again, WWE, bro. Going to join John Cena. Got a kneel pads on,” Hunter wrote.

With his rare versatility, Travis Hunter remains a coveted pick in the upcoming NFL draft for many teams. The Heisman Trophy winner is considered two players in one as he plays at an elite level on both offense and defense, creating a debate on the position he should play in the league.

Analyst projects the position Travis Hunter will play in the NFL

There's been a lot of debate over the months on which position Travis Hunter will play in the NFL. The former Colorado star played as a cornerback and a wide receiver in his college football career. This is something he wants to transcend to the demanding professional stage.

According to a projection by USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, the Titans are selecting Hunter after trading down with the Giants to accumulate additional assets. This will see him start as a cornerback before becoming part of the wide receiver rotation.

“Unless Tennessee is sold on Ward, the optimal route for the team might be dealing back to this spot, which would ensure it stays within striking distance of Hunter or Carter while kicking the quarterback question down the road,” Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote.

“The Heisman Trophy winner's two-way dominance would be embraced by the Titans, though coach Brian Callahan said Hunter likely would start off at cornerback for the team while acclimating at receiver early on in his career.”

Over the past couple of months, Travis Hunter has made it clear that he wants to play on both offense and defense in the NFL. He's emphasized that any team drafting him in April must be willing to let him take on this dual role.

