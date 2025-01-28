“Going to be at the same level as Georgia”: CFB Analyst issues bold take on Ryan Day’s Ohio State for the 2025 season

Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day faces a challenging offseason as the Buckeyes prepare to retool their roster for the 2025 campaign. Despite major player turnover after this season, experts believe they could still be a top contender. Comparisons are already being drawn between next year’s Buckeyes and Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs, who had a good 2024 season despite undergoing similar roster turnover.

On a recent episode of the Locked On Ole Miss podcast, hosts Spencer McLaughlin and Ole Miss insider Steven Willis dove into the topic, analyzing Ohio State’s potential trajectory.

“They're going to be at the level like Georgia and all of those," Willis said. "You're going to see them take a step back, the amount of investment's there, but it's not going to be at the same level it was. They had a $20-25 million roster out of the transfer portal last year."

Meanwhile, Georgia’s 2024 campaign ended on a difficult note, as the Bulldogs fell 23-10 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl. Ohio State’s ability to emulate Georgia’s resilience and success will depend on how effectively Ryan Day and his staff navigate the upcoming offseason.

Ohio State faces $37 million financial hurdle despite Ryan Day’s championship success

Ohio State football celebrated a title win under head coach Ryan Day, but behind the scenes, the Buckeyes' athletic program faced a staggering $37 million financial setback. According to the Columbus Dispatch's Joey Kaufman, the university's athletic department had a $24.6 million dip in revenue from the previous fiscal year.

Athletic Director Ross Bjork acknowledged the financial strain and said

"While last year’s budget impact is not ideal and there were unique circumstances at play, we have a robust expense and revenue plan that has been implemented. ...We will make sure we operate with a balanced budget moving forward."

Kaufman revealed that Ohio State’s football revenue fell sharply last year, with ticket sales bringing in $47.9 million—$16.5 million less than the $64.4 million generated during an eight-home-game season in 2022. The athletic department also reported declines, in royalties, licensing and sponsorships, to the tune of $8.7 million.

