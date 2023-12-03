"Going to the playoffs" - Ecstatic Alabama fans react as Crimson Tide beat Georgia to clinch 9th SEC title under Nick Saban

Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide pulled off a remarkable upset as they beat the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the 2023 SEC championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Notably, it was the ninth SEC title win for Alabama under Saban's reign. The Tide are now 4-0 in SEC championship games against Georgia.

More importantly, the win also gave No. 8 Alabama a solid chance of making it to the College Football Playoff. Since No. 1 Georiga suffered its first defeat of the season in the title game, there is a possibility that the Bulldogs could drop out of playoff contention.

Nonetheless, several Alabama fans took to social media to express their excitement at the possibility of the Crimson Tide reaching the playoffs.

On X (formerly Twitter), one wrote:

"Going to the playoffs!!!"

Another added:

"So very proud of each one in the Alabama football program!"

A third commented:

"We're so back"

Here are a few more college football fan reactions on social media following Alabama's stunning win over Georgia in the SEC championship:

The Crimson Tide suffered just one loss during the 2023 regular season. Their defeat came against the Texas Longhorns in their second game of the campaign.

However, since then, Alabama has been rampant, winning 11 games on the trot, including the SEC title game against Georgia.

Now, it remains to be seen whether the college playoff committee will consider Alabama as a top-four ranked team for the College Football Playoff. The Tide could get a further boost for the playoffs if No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 FSU lose their respective championship games later on Saturday.

A look at Nick Saban's head coaching record at Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide HC Nick Saban

Nick Saban took over as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2007. He has compiled a 206-28 record with them so far. Saban's legacy includes 13 SEC Western Division championships, nine SEC championships, and an impressive six national championships. The legendary coach also has a 16-6 record in bowl games with Alabama.