"Golden Jacket is the Colorado thing": Fans react as nation's No. 1 athlete teases with lofty aspiration two days ahead of commitment

Colorado doesn’t yet have a defensive lineman committed for its 2026 recruiting class, but five-star athlete Lamar Brown could be the ideal fit to fill that gap. Much like former Buffaloes standout Travis Hunter, Brown excels on both offense and defense at the high school level.

Ad

Brown is set to announce his college decision in just two days, and on Monday, he hinted at his aspirations on X with a cryptic post:

"Striving for that GOLD JACKET!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Colorado fans quickly flocked to the comments with their own recruiting pitches.

"Golden Jacket is the Colorado thing," one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If that was the actual case this decision would b over and u would b committed to CU and b taught by golden jacket DT Warren Sapp," another wrote.

"You know there are 3 Gold jackets that coach at Colorado right?," one fan exclaimed.

However, Colorado isn’t currently viewed as a frontrunner, as Brown is expected to pick between Texas A&M and LSU next week. He also has Florida State and Miami in his top 4 schools.

Ad

"It really came down to me deciding to play defensive line in college," Brown told On3. "A lot of schools wanted to play offensive line, but those four schools were the ones recruiting me the hardest as a defensive lineman.”

Fans from other programs also made their pitches.

"Come to Miami," one fan wrote.

"Stats with purple ends with gold ! 💜💛," another wrote.

Ad

"Kyle Field at night will make the Earth shake. C'mon Home Big Dawg Can't Wait," a fan added.

Brown is a standout from University Lab (Erwinville, Louisiana) and ranks as the No. 1 athlete in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Top Colorado target Jordan Clay will announce commitment on Friday

Colorado's top wide receiver target Jordan Clay will announce his college decision on Friday, choosing between the Buffaloes, Baylor and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect took an official visit to Boulder on June 6.

Ad

Clay attends James Madison High School in San Antonio, Texas. He is the No. 94 recruit in the nation and the No. 13 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

The Buffaloes do not have a wide receiver committed to their 2026 class. Out of the receivers they have sent offers, a few remain uncommitted so far, including Jewellz Parm, Dominic Saidu, Tylan Vickers, Jamar Denson, Jase Mathews and Jayden Warren.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place