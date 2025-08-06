  • home icon
  "Gonna be the best to ever walk the earth": Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia raises eyebrows with bold remarks in Netflix's SEC football series

"Gonna be the best to ever walk the earth": Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia raises eyebrows with bold remarks in Netflix's SEC football series

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 06, 2025 14:45 GMT
Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia raises eyebrows with bold remarks in Netflix's SEC football series - Source: Imagn

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia raised some eyebrows by considering himself the best quarterback ever.

Pavia took the college football world by storm last season as he helped Vanderbilt upset Alabama and have a successful season. Yet, during the season, Vanderbilt was one of the teams that was followed by Netflix for their new SEC documentary.

During the season, one clip went viral as Diego Pavia says he's gonna be the best ever to walk the Earth.

"Gonna be the best ever to walk the Earth," Pavia said. "When I first got here, they told me I wasn't able to work out at three in the morning. I would sneak in the weight room, and I would like jam it open, broke the door in a sense and it would never really close, and I would lift. If you tell me I can't do it, I'll do it right in front of your face. Sometimes people don't understand that I'm really wired different."
It was a bold comment from Pavia, who was full of them this past season. He was known to have a chip on his shoulder and would speak what was on his mind, and that attitude allowed him and Vanderbilt to have success.

Pavia went 177-for-298 for 2,293 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions last season with Vanderbilt. He added 800 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

Diego Pavia sets bold goal for Vanderbilt in 2025

Diego Pavia is back at quarterback at Vanderbilt after winning a ruling against the NCAA.

Pavia returned for his final year of eligibility, and he sees that after last season, the goal is championship or bust for Vanderbilt.

"I think people want to see us win more,” Pavia said, via On3. “You know, what I can do is just distribute the ball better. Timing routes, I worked on a lot. My feet, I worked on a lot. My job is to fill the seats. The way we fill the seats is with winning. So, our goal is the national championship.”
It's a bold prediction for Pavia, but he has confidence in himself and Vanderbilt this season.

Vanderbilt opens its season on Aug. 30 against Charleston Southern. The Commodores have notable games against South Carolina, Alabama, LSU, Texas, and Tennessee, among others.

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Edited by Cole Shelton
