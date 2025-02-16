"Good hire damn it": CFB fans go wild after Ross Douglas gets linked to Dan Lanning's program

Head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks had a stellar 2024 season, winning the Big Ten Championship. They remained undefeated throughout the regular season, but eventually lost in the quarterfinals of the college football playoff to the eventual National Champions, Ohio State. Not happy to sit on their laurels, the Oregon Ducks are making additions to their coaching staff.

Ad

On Saturday night, it was reported by insider Matt Zenitz that Dan Lanning was adding Syracuse's Ross Douglas to his coaching staff. Douglas will be joining the team as its new wide receivers coach. Douglas helped the Orange become the No. 1-ranked passing offense this past season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

College football fans reacted to this move, with Ducks fans celebrating it, and with fans of other teams getting frustrated that the Ducks are improving.

"Good hire damn it and he can recruit. Hating the ducks right now," one fan said.

"Douglas has already proven he can elevate an offense. Big things ahead," another fan said.

"Sucks but I would rather us having our coaches being shopped rather than ignored. This is better than the alternative. No offense to Coach Douglas I get the impression that if we felt like it was critical that we keep him, we would. There is that kind of support. Finally!!," one Syracuse fan added.

Ad

Fans continued to discuss Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks adding Ross Douglas.

"Really good choice for Oregon!," one fan said.

"As a Cuse fan hate to see him go but congratulations on the next phase of your career Ross Douglas," another fan said.

"Really like the hire," one fan said.

Dan Lanning hires a new wide receivers coach after losing his previous coach to the NFL

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks were not planning to make a change at the wide receivers' coach position. However, former wide receivers coach Junior Adams took a job with the same position in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. As a result, Lanning needed to find a replacement.

Ad

Lanning rebounded from the disappointing loss of Adams with the impressive hiring of Ross Douglas. Douglas ran one of the nation's best passing offenses in 2024 at Syracuse with much less talent than he will have at Oregon.

The Ducks have several elite offensive players returning, including Evan Steward, Kyle Kasper, Justius Lowe, and Jeremiah McClellan. Additionally, the team is adding the No. 1-ranked WR recruit in the 2025 class, Dakorien Moore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Syracuse Orange Fans? Check out the latest Syracuse depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.