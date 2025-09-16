  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Good riddance," "Get his bum a*s out of here": CFB fans react as Virginia Tech CB Dante Lovett enters transfer portal after 0-3 start 

"Good riddance," "Get his bum a*s out of here": CFB fans react as Virginia Tech CB Dante Lovett enters transfer portal after 0-3 start 

By Maliha
Modified Sep 16, 2025 11:00 GMT
Virginia Tech CB Dante Lovett (Credit-Instagram/_dantelovett)
Virginia Tech CB Dante Lovett (Credit-Instagram/_dantelovett)

Virginia Tech cornerback Dante Lovett is planning to enter the transfer portal, his agent Bryan told On3 on Monday. The 6-foot, 200-pound cornerback will redshirt and retain two years of eligibility.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans had wild reactions to Lovett's announcement.

"Good riddance. Next man up," a fan said.
Ad
"Good! Get his bum a*s out of here," one said.
"buddy was gettin manhandled every game," a person said.

Lovett’s move comes right after Virginia Tech fired head coach Brent Pry on Sunday, following an 0-3 start, marking the school’s worst opening in 38 years. University president Tim Sands made the call, while offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery was named interim head coach for the rest of the 2025 season.

Ad

Pry’s dismissal triggered a 30-day transfer portal window for Hokies players, giving Lovett the opportunity to make his decision.

Several fans also turned their criticism toward the program itself.

"Yep... here we go. Won't be anyone left to play the rest of the season," a fan said.
"Damn, so the mass exodus begins in Blacksburg," a person said.
"VA Tech hot garbage I don’t blame him," one said.
Ad

Pry leaves Virginia Tech with a 16-24 record, and his best year came in 2023, when the Hokies finished 7-6. Pry is hired in 2022 on a six-year deal through 2027 and is owed a buyout exceeding $6 million.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech also lost a key recruit following Pry's dismissal. Four-star offensive tackle Thomas Wilder announced on Sunday that he is reopening his commitment. According to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn, Florida State has shown interest in Wilder.

Ad

Dante Lovett's Virginia Tech career at a glance

Through the first three games of the 2025 season, Dante Lovett did not crack Virginia Tech’s starting lineup but still contributed with six tackles. Last season, he saw action in all 13 contests (starting twice) and wrapped up the year with 20 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception.

Lovett was a member of the Hokies’ 2023 recruiting class, and he arrived in Blacksburg as a three-star prospect. He was ranked the nation’s No. 89 cornerback and the No. 15 player from Maryland, according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications