"Good riddance," "Get his bum a*s out of here": CFB fans react as Virginia Tech CB Dante Lovett enters transfer portal after 0-3 start 

Virginia Tech cornerback Dante Lovett is planning to enter the transfer portal, his agent Bryan told On3 on Monday. The 6-foot, 200-pound cornerback will redshirt and retain two years of eligibility.Fans had wild reactions to Lovett's announcement.&quot;Good riddance. Next man up,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Good! Get his bum a*s out of here,&quot; one said.&quot;buddy was gettin manhandled every game,&quot; a person said.Lovett’s move comes right after Virginia Tech fired head coach Brent Pry on Sunday, following an 0-3 start, marking the school’s worst opening in 38 years. University president Tim Sands made the call, while offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery was named interim head coach for the rest of the 2025 season.Pry’s dismissal triggered a 30-day transfer portal window for Hokies players, giving Lovett the opportunity to make his decision.Several fans also turned their criticism toward the program itself.&quot;Yep... here we go. Won't be anyone left to play the rest of the season,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Damn, so the mass exodus begins in Blacksburg,&quot; a person said.&quot;VA Tech hot garbage I don’t blame him,&quot; one said.Pry leaves Virginia Tech with a 16-24 record, and his best year came in 2023, when the Hokies finished 7-6. Pry is hired in 2022 on a six-year deal through 2027 and is owed a buyout exceeding $6 million.Meanwhile, Virginia Tech also lost a key recruit following Pry's dismissal. Four-star offensive tackle Thomas Wilder announced on Sunday that he is reopening his commitment. According to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn, Florida State has shown interest in Wilder.Dante Lovett's Virginia Tech career at a glanceThrough the first three games of the 2025 season, Dante Lovett did not crack Virginia Tech’s starting lineup but still contributed with six tackles. Last season, he saw action in all 13 contests (starting twice) and wrapped up the year with 20 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception.Lovett was a member of the Hokies’ 2023 recruiting class, and he arrived in Blacksburg as a three-star prospect. He was ranked the nation’s No. 89 cornerback and the No. 15 player from Maryland, according to Rivals Industry Rankings.