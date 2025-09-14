  • home icon
  • "Goodbye College Football Playoff": CFB insider takes shots at Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame after chokejob vs. Texas A&M

"Goodbye College Football Playoff": CFB insider takes shots at Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame after chokejob vs. Texas A&M

By Maliha
Modified Sep 14, 2025 11:20 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Notre Dame opened the 2025 season with a 27-24 loss to Miami (Florida) on Aug. 31. Expectations were high for Marcus Freeman’s team to rebound in their second game, but instead, the No. 8 Irish fell 41-40 to No. 16 Texas A&M on Saturday night.

With the Irish are now 0-2, On3’s Brett McMurphy offered a blunt assessment of their playoff prospects.

"Oh no, Fighting Irish. Goodbye College Football Playoff," McMurphy tweeted.
In Saturday’s game, Texas A&M racked up more first-half yards than any team has against Notre Dame under Freeman. After a 14-2 season in 2024, this disappointing performance has been a shock to fans.

However, Freeman isn’t ready to throw in the towel after just two games.

"We’ve got to focus on getting better for the next week," Freeman said postgame (via On3). "The future is uncertain. I don’t know what’s the playoff number. It doesn’t matter. We need to focus on getting better and getting ready for next week.”
Marcus Freeman reflects on Notre Dame's winless record

On Saturday, Texas A&M had the final say, as the Aggies scored a touchdown on fourth-and-11 to edge out Notre Dame for the one-point win. The win marks Texas A&M’s first non-conference road win over a top-10 program since 1979 and improves their record to 3-0.

For Notre Dame, the season continues without a win, and Marcus Freeman offered a candid reflection after the game.

“You gotta go to work and practice and get better," Freeman said (via On3). We’re 0-2. So what do you control? You control getting better and getting ready for the next one. I can’t sit here and dwell on being 0-2 as much as I need to dwell on how do we find ways to improve. That’s what I need to dwell on — how do we get better?
"How do we evaluate what we’re doing, why things are and aren’t working and how do we attack them and get better? So we’re 0-2, lost to two good opponents. We’re guaranteed 12, that’s what we always say. We’ve got the next one coming up soon.”

Freeman’s squad will aim for their first win of the season next weekend when they face Purdue.

