"Got to be better in critical moments": Kalen DeBoer reveals what needs to change at Alabama in his second season

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer pointed out the necessary changes his team must make as he prepares for his second season. DeBoer revealed these during an interview with KELOLAND News on Friday.
When asked about his team’s inconsistency that saw it go from No. 1 in September to losing two of his next three games, he said (5:17-6:00):
“Yeah, it’s just every week in the SEC, you’re going to get everyone’s best shot when you’re at Alabama. And you know, we know that. But you just got to pick each other up and you know your response to adversity, and you know those games being on the road and in those environments.”
He continued:
“That’s what we’ve got to be better at this year. And those games came down to, a lot of times, you know, we lost a five-, a six-, and a seven-point game. And so we got to be better in the critical moments, you know, and that again comes through repetition, understanding what we’re going to do when we get in those spots.
"And so, I’ve really enjoyed this offseason, teaching and working with these guys on how we’re going to be different, you know, and be better when those opportunities come up.”
Kalen DeBoer took over as Alabama coach following Nick Saban’s retirement in 2024. He led the Tide to a 9-4 finish in his first season, an underwhelming campaign by Alabama’s standards. With an amazing recruiting run, the former Washington coach is eyeing a turnaround in 2025.
Kalen DeBoer spotlighted for the hot seat by analyst
ESPN analyst Harry Douglas has evaluated Kalen DeBoer as Alabama coach, pointing out that the Tide fans will not be patient with the coach. Douglas said on the Friday episode of "Get Up"
“It’s hard when you have to follow a legend. You have to follow a legend like Nick Saban, and you don’t make the college football playoff in your first year. You don’t play for an SEC Championship. I tell you one thing: fans are not gonna wait. They’re gonna put this pressure on DeBoer… Let’s see if things can get better for the Alabama Crimson Tide moving forward in 2025.”
DeBoer’s opportunity to turn the narrative starts on Aug. 30 at Florida State. The Seminoles are also a team on the search for redemption after a disastrous campaign that ended 2-10 overall.