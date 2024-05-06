"Got to give it to them" - Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had straightforward response to Michigan's cheating allegations

Earlier this week, Jalen Milroe, the quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, gave his thoughts on the allegations of cheating leveled against the Michigan Wolverines last season.

Milroe and his Crimson Tide team were defeated by the Wolverines in overtime in the Rose Bowl during the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Jalen Milroe was on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast and was asked if Michigan had cheated in that game.

"It don't matter, they won," Milroe said. "They won, they got it. They won. It don't matter, they won. I'll give it to them."

Milroe preferring to accept the result of the matchup and not participate in speculation is a sensible response. Milroe cannot change the result, so simply accepting what happened on the field is the best way to move forward.

Additionally, Jalen Milroe may not want to focus on the past but on the future.

This season will be very different for the Alabama Crimson Tide. For the first time since 2007, Nick Saban will not be coaching the team, having retired in the offseason. He was replaced by former Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer's arrival led to some of the main stars and prospects leaving Tuscaloosa for other programs, but Jalen Milroe was not one of them and will be aiming to lead the Crimson Tide back to the SEC championship game and have a good run in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, which Alabama is highly likely to make.

Why was Michigan accused of cheating?

The Michigan Wolverines, under coach Jim Harbaugh, were accused of being involved in several scandals during his time in charge of the team.

The most recent allegation of cheating came during the second half of the 2023 season, when the Wolverines were accused of stealing their opponents' signs to see what play they would plan to do next.

By understanding these, the Wolverines would gain an unfair advantage, thus the allegations of cheating.

The Wolverines have received no punishment from the NCAA. Jim Harbaugh was suspended for four games by the Big Ten, but not by the NCAA. The head of the NCAA, Charlie Baker, said that the Wolverines had won their national championship "fair and square."

Wherever the Wolverines cheated in their Rose Bowl victory against Alabama or not, Jalen Milroe is solely focused on the 2024 season and bringing another national championship to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

