“Got it from Old McDonald”: Deion Sanders reveals the shocking truth behind the spelling of his name

Deion Sanders’ Colorado squad is coming off a 37-20 win over Wyoming last weekend, improving its record to 2-2. The Buffaloes wrapped up non-conference play at 2-1 and now shift their attention to Big 12 competition.On Monday, Coach Prime made headlines for a different reason, as he revealed that people have been misspelling his name for decades. During his appearance on the “New Heights” podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, Sanders explained the unique story behind his spelling.“Let me tell you what I did,” Sanders said. “See, you had kids going to school learning how to spell. And we all learned the song. If I say the first part, you have to finish the second part. Old Macdonald had a farm. Farm. Ei.“So it was D E I O N. I got it from Old McDonald. What is it? feel that. I That's the way I spell it. Oh, my birth certificate is D I O N, but I've always spelled it D E I O N.”Coach Prime's children have followed his version of “Deion” as well: his eldest daughter goes by Deiondra Sanders, and his eldest son is Deion Sanders Jr.Deion Sanders earns high praise from Colorado's upcoming rivalFollowing the win against Wyoming in Week 4, Deion Sanders’ Colorado is now facing a tough stretch with three straight games against ranked opponents: No. 25 BYU on Sept. 27, a road game at No. 24 TCU on Oct. 4, and No. 14 Iowa State on Oct. 11.Leading into the Week 5 clash, BYU coach Kalani Sitake expressed his admiration for Sanders.&quot;I think Coach Prime would tell you that in our relationship, I have tons of respect and admiration for him and what he's done as a coach and as a father and as a disciple of Christ,&quot; Sitake said (via SI).“We see on film that they have tons of talent. We're at their place now, so it's gonna be a difficult environment to play in. I'm looking forward to the matchup and looking forward to seeing my friend Coach Prime again.&quot;BYU enters the Week 5 contest after a 34-13 win at East Carolina last weekend, improving to 3-0. While the Cougars are still unbeaten, this will mark their first conference game of the season.