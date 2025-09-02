  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Got it all out of the way": Texas QB Arch Manning brushes off Ohio State setback, eyes rebound vs. San Jose State

"Got it all out of the way": Texas QB Arch Manning brushes off Ohio State setback, eyes rebound vs. San Jose State

By Maliha
Modified Sep 02, 2025 11:40 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Before even taking the field as Texas’ starting quarterback, Arch Manning was already being touted by some analysts as a potential Heisman Trophy contender. He quickly downplayed the hype, saying his focus is on improving every day and winning games.

Ad

Manning struggled in the Longhorns’ season opener against Ohio State on Saturday, completing 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in the 14-7 loss.

However, with football in his blood, Manning is undeterred by the setback.

"I think it was a long 24 hours, but I think I got it all out of the way," Manning said (via Anwar Richardson of Orange Bloods).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Watched the tape with everyone this morning - the good, the bad, the ugly - and then now we’re full on to San Jose State – I guess after this media [session] and we stop talking about it."
Ad

On Saturday, many of Manning’s passes were off-target, either too high or too low, with most of his production coming late in the game as he began to find a rhythm. If he had not rallied in the fourth quarter, concerns might have grown about his caliber.

Manning proved his skills even though it was too late to win Saturday's game, and he even got a nod from the NFL GOAT Tom Brady.

Ad
“Even though he didn’t have his best game today and they lost, if he uses this to his advantage, Arch, he’s going to be tougher for it and he’s going to have a better next game because of it,” Brady said during an interview with Pro Football Focus.

Joel Klatt urges patience with Arch Manning after Texas’ Week 1 loss

No school faced a tougher Week 1 challenge than Texas, traveling to play defending champion Ohio State. As the No. 1 Longhorns fell to the Buckeyes by a 7-point margin, many pointed out that Arch Manning struggled with short and intermediate throws that his predecessor, Quinn Ewers, executed with ease.

Ad

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes there is no reason to panic or doubt Manning and Texas’ season after a single game.

“I’m just telling you right now – zero panic for Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns, Zero," Klatt said on Monday (via On3). "They are going to be just fine.
"Did he play great? No. Did he throw the ball accurately? No. Did he make a lot of poor decisions? Yes. Am I worried? Absolutely not. Texas is going to be just fine."

Texas will play against San Jose State on Saturday.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications