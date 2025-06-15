“Got ya back for life”: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra’s ex-fiancé writes emotional Father’s Day message for himself

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra's ex-fiancé had a special message for their son, Snow, on Father's Day. The R&B star posted an emotional message for his young one on Instagram on Sunday, while sharing several pictures with Snow.

"Happy 1st Father’s Day To me I love you beyond this world Son, you made me so much Greater thank you, got ya back for life. - Dad ❄️🩵🙏🏾" Jacquees wrote in the caption of his IG post.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deiondra is the eldest of Deion's five children. She got engaged to Jacquees in July 2024, and their son was born on Aug. 9. Notably, Snow was born exactly 57 years after his grandfather Deion.

A few days after giving birth, Deiondra tweeted about the complications with her pregnancy, while also referring to her son as a 'blessing.'

"Doctors said its a miracle Baby Que found a safe space in my uterus to latch on to and get nutrients. They said my fibroids are like cobble stone within my uterus. This baby is destined by God. Thank you Jesus for my blessing," Deiondra tweeted.

Rumors of Jacques and Deiondra's breakup began swirling in March this year. At the time, they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

In April, Deiondra alleged that Jacquees' family was withholding support from Snow due to their feelings towards her.

Deiondra and Jacquees have also deleted all posts with each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra reportedly moving on from split with Jacquees

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders - Source: Getty

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders appears to have moved on from her split with Jacquees. On June 3, she posted a cryptic tweet about having a date.

"I have a date tonight. I’m kinda nervous," Deiondra tweeted.

Deiondra Sanders @DeiondraSanders LINK I have a date tonight. I’m kinda nervous.

Although it's unclear whether Deiondra has a new man in her life, she is still focused on giving her attention to Snow. She continues to share updates about Snow on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Deiondra's father, Deion, will be turning his focus to Colorado since he is entering his third year as the Buffs' coach in the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place