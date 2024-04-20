"Gotta let everybody know": Former Michigan CB Charles Woodson shows off Wolverines' national championship belt during spring game

Today (Saturday) is the Michigan Wolverines' spring game, and it is the first opportunity for Wolverines fans to witness what new head coach Sherrone Moore, who has succeeded Jim Harbaugh, has in store.

The game is significant for the players who were part of last year's national championship-winning team but are not returning to the Wolverines, as today the team is set to receive their championship rings.

During an interview with Fox Sports before the spring game, former Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson held a Michigan-themed championship belt and said:

"When you national champions, you've gotta let everybody know."

While the team has been dominant in the Big Ten over the last few seasons, the competition has closed the gap in the offseason. The biggest team to do this is the Wolverines rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes have made big changes in their offense, which has been something that they have struggled with during big games against the likes of Michigan.

Ohio State replaced Kyle McCord with former Kansas State Bearcat Will Howard at quarterback and picked up star running back Quinshon Judkins from Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels. Both of these players will be able to cause the Wolverines' defense headaches if they are not stopped.

Additionally, the Buckeyes have also made changes in their coaching, with former UCLA Bruins and Oregon Ducks head coach Chip Kelly becoming their new offensive coordinator.

Which changes have the Wolverines made for 2024?

Unlike the Wolverines' national championship-winning team from last season, the 2024 team is completely different.

Quarterback JJ McCarthy, who was incredibly consistent in his play, and running back Blake Corum, whose performances were one of the reasons why the Wolverines were so dominant last season, have departed.

Additionally, head coach Jim Harbaugh has gone to the NFL to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

These are just three of many notable departures for the Wolverines in the recent off-season that have left gaps that needed to be filled.

Blake Corum could be replaced by Donovan Edwards, who scored two long rushing touchdowns during the national championship game, while Harbaugh has been replaced by Sherrone Moore, a coach who has experience with the Wolverines team.

But the replacement for McCarthy is less clear, and the most likely pick will be Alex Orji, who was McCarthy's backup during the 2023 season.

While these players are talented in their own right, they may struggle to live up to the new benchmark set by McCarthy and Co.

