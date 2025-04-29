“Gotta let that man enjoy”: CFB fans react as UNC reportedly express problems with Bill Belichick’s GF following CBS interview

Bill Belichick has been in the spotlight after his interview with CBS Mornings, in which an awkward moment showed his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, interjecting on a question about how the legendary coach met her. On Monday, reports from TMZ claimed that personnel in North Carolina are now worried about the influence Hudson is having on Belichick.

Fans reacted differently to the reports about UNC having problems with Belichick's girlfriend, with some suggesting that the coach should be allowed to enjoy his private life without the school getting involved.

"Unc gotta let that man enjoy his private life," one tweeted.

"Haters be jealous," another added.

"There's no way it will be a problem, all assumptions about Jordan Hudson influencing Bill Belichick have no base of count. The recent appearance and the sitting is normal." a third commented.

Others felt that Belichick was setting a bad example for students by dating a woman nearly 50 years younger than him.

"What are you doing, Bill? You're getting weird and parents won't be sending their son to the UNC football freak show..." one added.

"Iodon’t blame them. its a major distraction for the team. if he doesn’t end this relationship fast, it could really tarnish his career & legacy . plus that interview was awful, he is a hostage!" a fan wrote.

"Good it shouldn't. It's unprofessional and a bad representation of the university. They should terminate this deal because you can already see where this is headed." a user tweeted.

According to TMZ, CBS had to cut 30 minutes from Belichick's interview that aired because Hudson "stormed out of it in the middle of it." Per reports, the influencer also interrupted Belichick's interview more than once when he was answering questions about football.

A look at Bill Belichick's contract with North Carolina

North Carolina hired Bill Belichick in December 2024. He signed a five-year, $50 deal with the program.

Belichick is guaranteed to earn $10 million per year in base and supplemental salary for the first three years of the deal. He will also receive another $3.5 million in bonuses.

Belichick won six Super Bowls while coaching the New England Patriots for 24 seasons. It will be interesting to see if he can leave a lasting mark at the college level, too.

