  • "Gotta love that backhanded compliment ": CFB fans endorse Lane Kiffin's reaction to Terry Saban's hilarious shoutout on College GameDay

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 18, 2025 18:35 GMT
Saturday's edition of College Game Day was held in Oxford, Missouri, the home of Ole Miss in honor of their game with the Georgia Bulldogs.

During the broadcast, Terry Saban, the wife of Nick Saban spoke about a potential return to coaching for the Alabama legend, and referred to Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin as one of the "baby coaches". Kiffin responded to these comments on social media, saying:

"Thanks Mrs. Terry."
Here is how college football fans responded on social media to Kiffin's reaction:

These fans have said that Terry's comments were a "backhanded complement"

"Gotta love that backhanded compliment.", said this fan.
"We love backhanded compliments the best lol.", said another fan.

These fans have reacted to the "baby coaches" moniker

"Terry dropped that with the perfect mix of pride and playful shade “our baby coaches” is legendary.", said this fan.
"I have a feeling that the nickname “baby coach” might stick for a while. ", said another fan.

While these fans have said that Terry is trolling Kiffin in the same way the Ole Miss coach has become known for.

"Mrs. Terry is a Master Troller!", said this fan.
"You are a master troll but Miss Terry just put you in the corner.", said another fan.
Lane Kiffin contract extension reported

It was reported on Friday that Ole Miss are working on a new contract for Lane Kiffin. This has been the programs response to both the firing of James Franklin from Penn State, as well as Indiana Hooisers coach Curt Cignetti signing a contact extension.

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said the following to On3.com in relation to any potential extension for Kiffin.

“I’d love to get something done like Indiana did with Cignetti before the silly season starts.”

Kiffin has been able to keep the Rebels consistent during his time with the program. This year, he is leading a team that is becoming seen as a potential contender for the SEC title.

Locking him up to a longer contract will keep the in demand coach at the program for many, hopefully successful, years to come.

