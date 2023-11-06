Graham Mertz' gf Alexis Loomans flaunts her stunning black outfit from fashion Week in her latest Ig post[PHOTOS]

Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz's girlfriend, Alexis Looman, recently grabbed the headlines with her latest Instagram post. In her post, Looman has shared pictures of her flaunting her stunning black outfit from Fashion Week.

The Gators were up against the Arkansas Razorbacks and needed a win to keep their playoff chances alive, but an overtime loss ended that dream.

Although the Gators had another disappointing weekend in their college football season, Looman made Mertz's day with her pictures.

Alexis Looman won hearts with her stunning fashion week look

Alexis Looman took to Instagram to post photos of her in a black outfit. The model posed for the photos on a balcony with the Orlando skyline in the background.

"Fashion week pt. 2," Looman wrote in the caption of the IG post.

Her stunning look won the hearts of many fans on social media, including her boyfriend, Mertz, who did not shy away from complimenting her look on her Instagram post.

"Beauty," Mertz wrote in the comments of the post.

Looman was the second runner-up of the Miss America 2023 beauty pageant. She won acclaim at the start of last month and has been slaying it. However, Mertz's college football season seems to have hit a snag.

Graham Mertz and the Florida once again go down

Florida suffered their second defeat at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks in week 10. Graham Mertz and Co. were coming on the back of a heavy loss to the Georgia Bulldogs and needed to get back on track to keep their playoff chances alive. But things didn't exactly go according to plan for them.

Both teams finished at 36 points each at the end of regular time. But a field goal from the Razorbacks was enough to take them over the line and break many hearts in Florida.

The Gators have fallen to 5-4 for the season, and the playoffs may be out of the question for them now. They still have some games left and should want to finish the season on a high. Looman will support Mertz as he has always been there for her.