Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz did not have the game he was hoping for in Week 12 against the Missouri Tigers. The game was full of action to the end, with both teams giving their best to emerge victorious in this SEC battle.

In the end, the Missouri Tigers secured the win 33-31 after Harrison Mevin scored a 30-yard field goal in the dying moments of the fourth quarter.

This loss means that the Florida Gators are still shy of one more win to be eligible for bowl games. Their next game is against the Florida State Seminoles, who continue to remain undefeated this campaign after clinching a win over North Alabama.

After Graham Mertz's injury in the third quarter, he was replaced by backup quarterback Max Brown. Brown is a redshirt freshman who was a part of the 2022 recruiting class.

Graham Mertz' injury update

Florida coach Billy Napier provided an update on the injury status of their star QB, stating that he suffered from a collarbone injury that is likely to sideline him for the year.

"Graham has a non-displaced fracture of the collarbone, so he'll be out for a little bit. We'll have more information about whether it is surgical or not, right now the belief is that is may not be but we'll need to get more images to make that decision."

When questioned about if Mertz will play next week against the Florida State Seminoles, Napier stated that the decision for the upcoming weekend will be made on Monday. However, there have been reports that he will miss out this entire year.

"we'll see. I'll let you know Monday. I don't want to speak to something I don't have 100% of the facts. I just know he's not available. We think it's a pretty significant injury."

What happened to Graham Mertz?

During the third quarter of the Florida vs Missouri game, Graham Mertz split the Missouri defense on a third-and-five rush for seven yards, during which he was heavily tackled while being successful in converting a first down.

Then, on the next play, after a handoff to RB Montrell Johnson Jr, Graham Mertz signaled backup Max Brown onto the field while he fell on the ground near the sideline as per the request of the Florida coaches, which led to an official timeout.

He was then seen being rushed to the locker room, after which ESPN reported that Mertz was immediately rushed to Missouri's facilities instead of the locker room for an immediate x-ray of his condition. He then returned to the sidelines in casual clothes and a sling around his arm.