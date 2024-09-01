Graham Mertz injury: What happened to the Florida star during matchup against Miami

Florida was already in the midst of a disappointing game against Miami when an injury to quarterback Graham Mertz caused things to go from bad to worse. Late in the third quarter, with the Gators trailing 38-10, Mertz tried to make a pass downfield that was intercepted.

To make things worse, shortly after he released the ball, he was hit by two players at the same time from two different sides. The play resulted in an injury and now Mertz's season is in question.

What injury did Graham Mertz sustain against Miami?

When Mertz threw an interception late in the third quarter, all eyes were focused on the excellent return by the Miami defense. It was not until the play stopped that the eyes of fans and announcers turned to Mertz still down on the field. A replay showed the awkward hit he took.

Shortly after releasing the ball, Mertz was struck on the side by an incoming defender. When he took the contact, he bowed his head and was almost immediately smacked in the head by another defender approaching from his left side.

After the game, it was confirmed by coach Billy Napier that he was diagnosed with a concussion.

"He'll be in protocol and we'll give you an update when we meet with you Monday and Wednesday of next week," Napier said.

How did Graham Mertz's injury affect the result of the game?

While the impact of this injury could have had a big impact on the Gators' season, it did not have much of an impact on the game. Mertz had just thrown an interception in one of the last plays of the third quarter, and the score was already 38-10 in Miami's favor. Barring a miracle comeback, the game was already over before the fourth quarter started.

Before he was removed from the game, Graham Mertz completed 11 of 20 passing attempts for 91 yards and no touchdowns. His only interception was his last play of the game.

Who will replace Mertz if he is out long-term?

When Mertz left the game, freshman five-star quarterback DJ Lagway had the opportunity to make his college debut.

If Mertz is out long-term, Lagway will likely become the starting quarterback until Mertz returns. That said, it's not yet clear what the severity of Mertz's concussion is. For now, he has not been ruled out for next week's game.

