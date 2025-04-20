“GrandPrime”: CFB fans couldn't stop adoring Deion Sanders’ heartwarming snap with grandson snow

On Saturday, Deion Sanders was seen holding his grandchild Snow during the Colorado spring game. Snow is the child of Deion Sanders' eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders. Snow was born on the same date as his famous grandfather (August 9, 2004).
Fans were quick to react to the happy pictures of Prime with his grandchild.
"Beautiful moment nothing like being a grandparent" wrote one person
"GrandPrime is his name 😍" said someone else
"Priceless" was common adjective to describe the moment
"Grandpa Prime ❤️❤️❤️" said someone, giving the superstar a new nickname
"🔥 Grandprime!" was another common nickname
"Awwwww ❄️" said someone else keeping it simple
Safe to say that Snow was a hit with Colorado fans during the 2025 spring game.
Deion Sanders opens on Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis amid QB1 battle at Colorado
With Shedeur Sanders having declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colorado Buffaloes are now looking for a new quarterback to fill in starting duties. The options for them are former four-star recruit and true freshman Julian Lewis and former Liberty quarterback Kaiden Salton.
Speaking after the spring game, Deion Sanders gave the following update on both the QBs.
“Totally different,” Sanders said of the top two quarterbacks. “They can play, man, but they approach the game totally different. But we got to be better and coaching to their strengths, we got to be better to put them in the right situations for success, but those guys can play.”
In the same press conference, he was asked about the possibility of freshman Lewis being redshirted for the season following what seemed like a poor performance at the spring game. Sanders wasn't pleased with the question. He said:
“Self-explanatory, nobody said that, man. Nobody said that. That, that’s not our plan. That’s not his plan, but, if it happens, it happens. If he sustains an injury that puts him in that situation? But you never know. I mean, the guy could, could be a two, or he could be a one. I don’t think we’re going to put him in a box like that. We’re not doing that.”
One would say that the two-season starting veteran Salter is the frontrunner for the starting job, but according to Deion Sanders, the completion is still on and will continue till fall camp.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change