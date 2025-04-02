"Great choice": Fans fired up with Andrew Luck's introductory presser of Stanford coach

On Tuesday, Stanford Cardinal general manager Andrew Luck announced that Frank Reich will become the program's 36th head coach, replacing Troy Taylor.

Taylor was dismissed following allegations of bullying and belittling female staff members.

Luck addressed media members after the announcement. He expressed full confidence in Reich's leadership, praising his values, coaching ability and impact as a mentor for student-athletes.

"I could not be more excited for our coaches, our staff, our players, and for myself on a personal level to have Frank Reich as our 36th head coach in Stanford football’s history," Luck said. "He’s our interim coach for this 2025 football season."

Reich's hiring was met with widespread approval. Many believe he is the right fit to lead the Cardinal.

One fan praised the move, saying:

"Absolutely wonderful and wise selection for interim head coach. Players and staff have been blessed by this selection. Onward and upward, Cardinal!"

Another said:

"Love this for the cardinal."

A fan of both Reich and Stanford was thrilled:

"LMAO wtf??? My favorite NFL coach ever who coached my favorite NFL team coaching my favorite CFB team is crazy. 2027 national champions now fs."

"Great choice and love this! I miss Andrew Luck every day still," another fan commented.

However, some fans debated why the interim tag was on Frank Reich.

One fan questioned:

"Why not just hire a coach that will stay? This is pointless."

Another fan asked:

"If he's so perfect, why the interim tag?"

Frank Reich, 63, has a lot of coaching experience, but none of it has been in college. He was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2022, followed by a year as head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2023. His overall head coaching record is 41-43 and 1-2 in the playoffs.

During the introductory press conference, Andrew Luck explained further why he feels Reich is the perfect candidate to hold the position in the interim.

"I know I experienced firsthand the incredible impact Frank demonstrated as a leader and have full confidence and conviction that he is the perfect steward for this season of Stanford football," Luck said.

"He’s a teacher, he’s a winner, and a coach of the highest caliber. His values align seamlessly with our vision—my vision for this program—and I know he will maximize the on-field potential of our players, our student-athletes. At the same time, he will serve as an incredible role model, mentor, and leader for their personal growth."

The Cardinal will be hoping that Reich could help them get into the College Football Playoff in 2025.

