"Great work gentlemen!": Nick Saban's successor Kalen DeBoer becomes the first-ever Alabama head coach to send a tweet

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer made history by sending a tweet praising some of his players.

DeBoer was hired by the Crimson Tide earlier this year, after Nick Saban announced his retirement from coaching.

On Monday, DeBoer sent out a tweet following Alabama announcing their student-athletes of the week.

"Great work gentlemen!"

Following DeBoer's tweet, Ben Stanfield revealed that it was the first time a Crimson Tide coach sent a tweet.

"Don’t let it slip by that this is the first time ever that an Alabama head football coach wrote and posted a tweet…"

Kalen DeBoer explains how involved he will be in the offense

Kalen DeBoer was hired by Alabama after leading Washington to the national championship game last year.

DeBoer was active in the play-calling for the Huskies last season, and after Ryan Grubb took a job in the NFL, the head coach opened up about how involved he will be with the offense.

"Guys that have been with me the last two years, and Nick being with me back in 2019," DeBoer said during the interview (via SI). "He ran the offense then after I left Indiana, so he’s been a part of it for five years.

And these guys are just such gifted football coaches, amazing people. And we’ll keep that system, what we see. And I think every year it’s a little bit different just based on your personnel– who we had at Washington and who we had at Fresno State. And you go back through the years, it’s been different every place."

“So it’s got that flexibility to be able to adjust around the personnel we have, and we have extremely smart people here in the building that will continue to build on what’s already been established.

And so yeah, I’m in and around it. I can’t help but always know exactly what’s going on. I do want them to make it theirs as we go through it, but I’m certainly involved and have a deep passion for making sure of what’s happening on the football field," he added.

DeBoer and Alabama will open the season at home against Western Kentucky on August 31. The Crimson Tide will also face Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma this season.