NFL and college sports analyst Shannon Sharpe backed Shedeur Sanders after his character was put into question. At the NFL draft combine, an anonymous NFL quarterback coach said Sanders was brash and arrogant.

Ad

Sanders has been bold in his comments, saying he will turn an NFL franchise around and Sharpe doesn't understand why that makes him arrogant. During Friday's episode of the "Nightcap" podcast, Sharpe said:

"Regardless of what you do, let it be sports, let it be entertainment, the greater you are, the bigger the ego. What do you want him to say, he doesn't believe he is good, he doesn't believe he can turn a franchise around? Help me understand, what is he supposed to say?" [8:45]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Sharpe says most star players have an ego, but he thinks Sanders is getting criticized more than other players.

Sanders helped turn around Colorado from one win to nine wins in just two years at the program. He went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Shedeur Sanders says he'd turn around an NFL franchise

Shedeur Sanders is a polarizing figure heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. During an interview with NFL.com's Nick Shook in February 2024, Shedeur said:

Ad

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again? It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself...

"That's the plan. If that's not what you're trying to do -- don't get me. If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture -- don't get me. So, you should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I've done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why a franchise should pick me."

Ad

Sanders said that he has full confidence he will be a franchise-changing quarterback in the NFL, but his brash words have some teams thinking he may be a headache.

However, Shannon Sharpe has full confidence that Sanders will be a solid NFL quarterback and the criticism towards him isn't fair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place