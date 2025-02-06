"Greatest day for Michigan fans" - CFB fans react as Ryan Day signs $87.5 million contract extension with Ohio State

Ohio State coach Ryan Day went from being on the hottest seat in college football before the playoff to being the talk of the football world after winning the national championship with the Buckeyes two weeks ago. On Thursday, Day was awarded with a mammoth seven-year contract worth $87.5 million for his sensational achievement.

The contract extension will add three years to the coach's existing contract and will run until 2031. Day will earn $12.5 million annually and will be the second highest-earning coach in college football just behind Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart ($13.2 million annually).

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Ryan Day signing his new, bumper contract.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans painted the extension as a win for the Michigan Wolverines whom the coach has lost to four years in a row.

"Greatest day for Michigan fans," one fan tweeted.

"7 years of good fortune for the maize n blue," another fan tweeted.

"Imagine how much he would be making if he could beat Michigan …" One fan tweeted.

Ryan Day addressed difficulty of historic season

During last week's segment of the "Tonight Show" with host Jimmy Fallon, the national championship-winning Ryan Day broke down the difficulty of Ohio State's historic season which involved recovering from the setback of losing to rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, to winning the national championship (2:50).

"I think that's the story of this team," Ryan Day said. "I think there's so many people that can learn from this team. We have an unbelievable group of guys that decided to come back and forego going to the NFL. And there's a point at the end of the year where there's nobody who thought we were gonna do this. And there was a group of guys that did, they decided we were going to win. And they started with a home game against Tennessee, we got some momentum going there."

"We went out to L. A in the Rose Bowl and played No. 1 Oregon and we won that game. And then we went to the Cotton Bowl and in one of the most iconic games in Ohio State history, just an unbelievable play by Jack Sawyer with a sack-fumble at the end of the game to win.

"And then to finish with the national championship trophy. But there was a point there where a lot of people doubted us and the resilience of these guys to come back and finish and win."

Ryan Day got over the obstacle of being one of the most criticized coaches in college football to being one of the most celebrated in the space of a few weeks. The only camel on the Buckeyes' coach's back is breaking a four-year losing streak against Michigan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place