Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has to decide on his starting quarterback for the 2025 season between Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. However, former Alabama QB Greg McElroy has suggested that Simpson is the best choice for the Tide among the other candidates.

“I believe the gap exists right now between Ty Simpson and everybody else,” McElroy said on his 'Always College Football' Monday. “But how big is that gap?”

Fans on social media hammered the ESPN analyst for his take.

"Greg doesn’t know sh**," one tweeted.

"What would Greg know about the QB competition ? He’s been a hater ever since he left," another commented.

"No one cares what Gregory has to say. He's an idiot anymore," a third commented.

Others continued to slam McElroy for his comments on Alabama's QB situation.

"He hasn’t been to one day of spring training," a user wrote.

"Until that first loss comes than they all are even brotha," a fan added.

"No crap, there should be… He has been there for three years. He also older and has game experience. Greg is a s**t stirrer!" another commented.

Simpson is likely to get the starting role at Alabama next season after Jalen Milroe entered the 2025 NFL draft. He has been with the program for three seasons and played 10 games.

Simpson has completed 24 of his 39 passes for 310 yards but is yet to throw a touchdown. He has, however, impressed with his run game, rushing for 112 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington transfer Austin Mack and freshman Keelon Russell will want to impress DeBoer in the coming months to potentially add more competition for the QB1 role at Alabama.

Kalen DeBoer has message for Alabama linebackers in 2025 offseason

NCAA Football: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer - Source: Imagn

Alabama added some new linebackers to its roster in January with the arrivals of Luke Metz, Duke Johnson and Abduall Sanders. Tide coach Kalen DeBoer heaped praise on the new additions and now wants his recruits to grow socially on and off the field.

“Those guys being here for the pre-bowl practices, that was really good,” DeBoer said last week. “Abdul, Luke, Duke, all three of those guys. They really got a feel, and it’s a social thing, too. Just getting comfortable with some of the relationships.

"They get here… They’re already kind of off. And in some ways, it ain’t gonna be long. We’re not gonna think of all these early enrollees, not as freshmen anymore. We’re gonna think of them as almost sophomores.”

Kalen DeBoer replaced the legendary Nick Saban as Alabama's coach last season. In his first year with the Tide, he led the program to a rather disappointing 9-4 record, failing to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

