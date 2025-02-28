Greg McElroy lays down Coach Prime's primary offensive need irrespective of who's starting at QB 

With Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in the NFL Draft, Colorado has to revamp their passing game. But insider Greg McElroy believes it is in the running game that Coach Prime’s team needs to make stride.

Speaking on ESPN's “Always College Football," McElroy pointed at the change at quarterback as the main reason the Buffaloes need to find a running game if they are to have a successful season in 2025. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman newcomer Julian Lewis will battle for the starting QB job.

“Last year they rushed for just over 65 yards a game, that was dead last in the FBS," Greg McElroy said (28:40). So whether they go with Salter, whether they go with Lewis, they need to be a little bit more committed to trying to run the football and take some of the pressure off the passing game, because the likelihood of you having a top-five pick at quarterback is extremely small."

McElroy also mentioned Salter is a more mobile quarterback and could be an option to make plays with his legs. He ran for 2,006 yards and 21 touchdowns with the Flames.

Julian Lewis is a pocket passer from Carrollton High School in Georgia. He was the No. 10 ranked signal caller in this year's class according to 247 Sports.

Isaiah Augustave, the team’s leading rusher, will be back in 2025. Augustave had 384 yards and four touchdowns on the ground for the Buffs’ pass-heavy attack.

Greg McElroy believes the defense could carry the team

While the offense has some question marks, the Colorado defense had a marked improvement in 2024 compared to the previous season, so the insider expects another solid season on that side of the ball.

“There’s a lot of reason to feel real good about where they’re going. Their defensive coordinator last year, coach (Robert) Livingston did a great job. Allowed 23 points and just 352 yards. That is over 100 yards improved from 2023,” Greg McElroy said.

The defense also had a 12-point-per-game improvement over the 2023 season, turning the Buffaloes into a very capable unit. Colorado led the Big 12 in sacks and tackles for loss but lost some important pieces, including Hunter, but they have a lot of experienced players who came off the bench last year.

The Buffs will also be welcoming nose tackle Jehiem Oatis, a transfer from Alabama who is expected to make an impact on the defensive line.

