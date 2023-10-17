“Groupies for Deion”: Jason Whitlock goes on a rant against Deion Sanders and his supporters, calls him a “false god” after Stanford loss

Jason Whitlock didn't hold back as he criticized Deion Sanders and his supporters. He dubbed them "Groupies for Deion" following the recent loss against Stanford. Whitlock, known for his candid takes, devoted around 45 minutes to his 'Fearless' show dissecting the collapse against Stanford and questioning the dynamics of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Jason Whitlock had an issue with Deion's post-game message. He deemed it "inappropriate" and accused Sanders of employing fraudulent tactics. In contrast, Kirk Herstreit from ESPN had just good words for Sanders.

However, Whitlock didn’t budge from his narrative. He asserted that Buffs' WR Travis Hunter is on the receiving end of criticism after Stanford's loss because of Coach Prime. According to Whitlock, the issue goes beyond football strategy.

“Because we have our racial idolatry lenses on, we don't care about Travis Hunter. We don't care about what's best for Travis Hunter. All we care about is Deion "Prime Time" because we're groupies for Deion,” said Whitlock.

He continued bashing Deion Sanders saying,

"Deion is your God, and you're mad at me because he's not my god. And you're mad at me because I'm telling you that you're worshipping a false god.”

This isn't the first time Whitlock has targeted Coach Prime. Previously, he accused Sanders of fostering a losing culture and inflating stats to bolster the Heisman candidacy of Shedeur Sanders.

Colorado will be against No. 25 UCLA after a bye week. The spotlight will once again remain on Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders post-match after loss to Stanford Cardinals

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders faced a rather unexpected blow in Week 7. Buffaloes succumbed to the Stanford Cardinal in a nail-biting double-overtime clash, ending 46-43. This was a shocking loss as the Buffaloes were up by 29-0 at halftime. They literally allowed Stanford to score on every possession after the break.

In the aftermath, Sanders was visibly affected by the outcome. Showing gratitude for the patience and understanding of fans, he said:

"This is a little tough for me, and I’m trying my best, and I thank you all for your patience. And I thank you all for your heart because this is really tough for me."

Addressing reporters for Colorado Buffs TV, Sanders conveyed that the team is determined to bounce back.

"It’s life. This ain’t the only thing going on in life ... We can’t sit down and have a pity party. Don’t feel bad for us. We have to take this on the chin because we deserve it," Sanders remarked.

The coach said that every game will be important moving forward. Tough times call for resilience, and Sanders is ready to lead his team through the challenges that lie ahead.