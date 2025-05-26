"Gunner Stockton is not an elite quaterback": Paul Finebaum red flags major loophole in Kirby Smart's QB room heading into 2025 

Gunner Stockton is coming into the 2025 season as the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback. Kirby Smart's program has moved on from Carson Beck, who struggled as QB last season and eventually transferred to the Miami Hurricanes after briefly declaring for the NFL draft.
However, the opinion of Stockton as a quarterback is divided. On Friday's edition of "First Take," college football analyst Paul Finebaum said this about the Bulldogs' QB:
“Kirby Smart needs to bounce back, but I’m not sure it’s going to be easy because Gunner Stockton is not an elite quarterback. He’s serviceable, and that is about it.” (Timestamp: 5:40)
For most of the Bulldogs' 2024 season, Stockton was the backup quarterback to Beck. He only played during games when the Bulldogs already had a massive lead.
Georgia was able to reach the SEC championship game, where they faced the Texas Longhorns (whom they defeated earlier in the season). Stockton, as with all of the games that year, came off the bench. But, due to an injury to Beck, Stockton played the second half.
Despite his inexperience, he was able to keep the Bulldogs in the game against a stronger Longhorns team. The game would go to overtime (a first for the SEC championship game), where a touchdown from Trevor Etienne gave the Bulldogs the win and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The playoff game was another chance for Stockton to prove himself. The Sugar Bowl clash against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was his first-ever start, and he was able to throw for 234 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. However, Georgia lost 23-10.
We have not seen much of Stockton as the starter, but Finebaum thinks that he is not going to be the answer to the Bulldogs' needs. If he is right, it could be a long and disappointing season for the team.
A former Georgia QB gives his opinion on Gunner Stockton
Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm has weighed in on the discussion surrounding Gunner Stockton and Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart's potential doubts.
On Tuesday's episode of "DawgNation Daily Show," Fromm said:
“I want Gunner in this hungry mindset, but I don’t want to put too much on his shoulders. I don’t want to put too much pressure, or stress, (or have him) feeling the weight of the world on his shoulders.”
Fromm suggested that a more relaxed approach towards Stockton is needed if he is going to succeed. He needs to not feel like he is going to fail, nor does he need to think that the fate of the entire program is in his hands.
