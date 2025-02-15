"Guys, I'm showing up tomorrow": Clemson QB Cade Klubnik reveals mindset after crushing loss to Georgia

Cade Klubnik recently discussed how he regrouped after the Clemson Tigers lost 34-3 to the Georgia Bulldogs on Aug. 31, 2024. The loss marked the second consecutive dominant defeat to start the season. Klubnik completed 18 of 29 passes for 142 yards and one interception, which led to a Georgia touchdown.

On Friday, the quarterback appeared on "Pure Athlete" to discuss the team's defeat to the Bulldogs.

"It sucked. Yeah, it sucked because losing sucks because, you know, there's 365 days in a year, and at most, you get to play 16, maybe 17 at most, so let's say you play 16, you still got 349 days that you got to go to work every single day for only 16 opportunities," Klubnik said (12:51 onwards).

The Clemson star player recalled motivating his teammates after the loss in the locker room to help inspire them for the rest of the season.

"I remember talking to my teammates in the locker room. Just brought them all in and said you know, guys, I'm showing up tomorrow. I'm showing up on Monday. I believe in this team more than I ever have," Klubnik said (13:14 onwards).

"We had a lot of confidence going into that game, and we didn't play very good, but I believe in ya'll more than I ever have, and we have what it takes, and I'm showing up on Monday, and I'm giving everything I have."

He recalled telling his teammates that he would play his best every week because they depended on him and that he wasn't going anywhere.

How did the Clemson Tigers respond after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs last season?

Cade Klubnik's motivational speech helped the team achieve a six-game winning streak last year. On Sep. 7, Clemson defeated the App State Mountaineers 66-20 to get their first victory of the season. The matchup was one of Klubnik's best performances of his junior year. He completed 24 of 26 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns and had two carries for five yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers finished the season with a 10-4 record and faced a 38-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Dec. 21.

Klubnik ended last year with 308 completed passes for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns. In his final year with Clemson, he will try to lead the team to their first opening-game win since 2022 when they face the LSU Tigers on Aug. 30.

