"Had that chicken on the line": Fans go wild at Jimmy Horn Jr.'s hilarious clip from Big 12 Pro Day

Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. was one of 12 players from Boulder looking to boost their draft stock in the Big 12 Pro Day in Frisco Texas. As activities started on Wednesday, Horn Jr. saw the field until Friday, with the rest of the receivers.

In an Instagram video posted by Well Off Forever on Friday, fans got a chance to hear some of the Colorado banter on the field as they talked about the vertical jump measurement. While his teammates kept telling Jimmy Horn Jr. he measured in at 36 inches, Horn insisted he got 38 and even showed the official result on his phone.

“What does it say there?... That’s stats,” Jimmy Horn Jr. said.

Fans were quick to react to the atmosphere created by the Colorado players in what could be one of their final days together. Here are some of their reactions to the Instagram post applauding the relationship between teammates.

"It ain’t your real brothas if they at least one don’t have something to say😂💯 “that’s ai”😭" a fan said.

"Had that chicken on the line," another fan responded.

"Hilarious!!!😂😂," a fan wrote

Other fans supported Horn Jr. in a playful way. Jimmy Horn Jr.’s vertical jump was officially measured at 38 inches, just as he claimed.

"Fleezy say don’t play wit me! A stat is a stat! 😂😂," fan added.

"Tell ‘em Jimmy, stays don’t lie 🙌🔥," another fan said.

"Facts especially after that BTA performance," another fan wrote.

Reactions to Jimmy Horn Jr.'s claim. Source: Instagram/@welloffforever

Horn Jr. also had a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, with a 1.54-second 10-yard split. He also had a 10.8-foot board jump.

During the season, Horn Jr. had 37 receptions for 441 yards and a touchdown. After a solid performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Sanford, Florida native answered the call again in the Big 12 Pro Day, he is looking to improve his standing into a day-two or early day-three pick.

Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado players have one more chance to showcase talents

With the NFL Scouting Combine and Big 12 Pro Day in the rear-view mirror, the Colorado Buffaloes have one last chance to show their skills in front of NFL scouts. That will come on April 4 during the “CU Football Showcase” at the school’s campus. Coach Prime expects most NFL teams to be represented at the event.

"We're going to try to put on the best show possible for the fans, as well as these young men, to have them in a capacity (where) they're at peace, they're at home, they can relax and just do what they've been gifted to do," Coach Prime said, per Sports Illustrated.

It’s unclear if players like Jimmy Horn Jr., Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will work out at Boulder or if they consider they have done enough on the field and prefer to work on interviews.

