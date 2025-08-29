"Had to make sure they go out in style": LeBron James unveils massive surprise for Ohio State football as Ryan Day takes on mighty Texas to open 2025

Ryan Day and team will kick off the 2025 season with a big game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Aug 30. After last year's national championship win, Ohio State will be looking to lay down a similar trail and make their way into the title game. Though it won't be an easy route. Regardless, the Buckeyes’ biggest supporter and NBA legend LeBron James came forward with a huge surprise for the athletes. The 40-year-old unveiled stylish custom-made Ohio State headsets for the players. With a sleek design and compact look, it just looks perfect. He shared the clip via Instagram on Thursday, adding that OSU players need to make the field in style.“Yes sir! Just a couple of days before the champs head back out there! Had to make sure they go out in style beforehand!” he captioned the clip.It is unknown whether James would physically attend the game or not since it is going to be a home game for Ohio State and definitely a star-studded one. Before the high-voltage game, Coach Ryan Day shared his thoughts and affirmed to the fans that the team is more ready than ever. The program has lost more than 15+ veterans to the NFL this offseason but they have quickly reinforced the roster with top talents.“Julian Sayin, first start, Texas at home, No. 1 team coming into the Horseshoe, here we go. Our guys are really excited for this one. We talked a lot about having no expectations. The only expectation is to win the game,” Day said to the reporters early this week.Ryan Day and Ohio State will have a tough schedule to navigate in 2025Being in the Big Ten is never easy, especially after the conference now has over 18 teams competing amongst each other. After the Week 1 blockbuster against Texas, Day and the team's next challenge will be in Week 4 against Washington and Bret Bielema’s Illinois in Week 6.The Week 8 matchup against James Franklin’s Penn State would be a perfect treat followed by Purdue, UCLA and Rutgers matchups. The Buckeyes will wrap up their 2025 season with a big game against archrivals the Michigan Wolverines. Not to mention, it will be a must-win matchup since the Buckeyes have been losing all four games in the past. QB Julian Sayin has big shoes to fill and the expectations from Ohio State fans are on next level.