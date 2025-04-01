Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, is expected to be a late draft pick or a priority undrafted free agency in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Sanders was the Colorado Buffaloes' leading tackler last season, but there were some questions about his game translating to the NFL. But ahead of the NFL draft, Sanders revealed he interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a net worth of $6.6 billion per Forbes.

"I did a good Eagles interview. Had a nice interview with them," Sanders said Monday in a Well Off Media YouTube video (8:47).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Shedeur Sanders then said he wanted to go against Shilo Sanders in the NFL, which Shilo claims the quarterback wants no part of.

The Eagles don't have a sixth- or seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, so Philadelphia would likely need to acquire one to select Sanders unless the Eagles reach for the safety in the fifth round.

Shilo Sanders believes he should have been invited to NFL combine

Despite Shilo Sanders being the Colorado Buffaloes' leading tackler, he wasn't invited to the draft combine.

Ad

Sanders felt he was snubbed and deserved to be at the scouting event.

"I didn't get invited to the combine, but I brought the combine to me," Sanders said, via 247Sports. "Y'all got to look at everybody invited, all the safeties and all the DBs and compare them to me. Let me know if I'm tripping. I have a résumé, bro."

Ad

Although Sanders wasn't invited to the combine, he still could be selected in the draft. The safety believes he has all the skills to play in the NFL and be an impact safety in the league.

If Sanders doesn't make the NFL, he joked he will be a videographer like his brother, Deion Sanders Jr.

"Got a new camera," Sanders said. "'Cause everyone is like, 'Try and pick up the camera. You didn't get invited to the combine. Try and pick up the camera like your brother.' Bro, if y'all know how much Bucky makes, y'all wouldn't be saying that because that's actually a solid career."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Shilo Sanders recorded 67 tackles, two pass defenses and one sack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place