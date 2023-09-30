"Half the NBA is going to be here": Coach Prime reacts to LeBron James, Jay Z and other celebs allegedly flocking the Colorado-USC matchup in Week 5

Fans who attended Colorado football games this season witnessed firsthand how big and powerful the Coach Prime brand is. Sanders has brought a refreshing winning mentality to Boulder, and it shows on the field. He also brought the attention of the nation to the Colorado Buffaloes.

There has been a lot of celebrity presence at Colorado games this season. Some of the celebrities who have graced the Buffaloes' games this season include Lil Wayne, Offset, The Rock, Terrell Owens, Warren Sapp, and so on.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Many celebrities are set to be in attendance again, as the Buffaloes face the USC Trojans this weekend. Coach Prime himself confirmed this during an interview:

“It's probably three times what you guys have heard. It's probably three or four times that. And some guys you may not deem to be famous, but your kids do. ... I think half the NBA is going to be here.”

There are reports that LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is set to be in attendance along with his son Bronny. Other celebs reportedly going to the game include rappers Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and DJ Khaled.

Is USC the ultimate test for Coach Prime and his team?

Deion Sanders' first season in charge of the Colorado Buffaloes got off to a great start against all odds. Three wins in three games was way more than many predicted, but Sanders found a way to make it happen.

Colorado's winning train hit a stop last weekend, as the Oregon Ducks gave Coach Prime and his boys a 42-6 loss.

The Buffaloes return Saturday for another night of Pac-12 football action against the most formidable of them all, the USC Trojans.

The Trojans are as difficult as any team could be, with second-year coach Lincoln Riley's eyes set on the Pac-12 championship. The Trojans are led in offense by star quarterback Caleb Williams, who is in contention for a second straight Heisman Trophy.

The Buffaloes' defense must improve after its dismal performance against the Ducks. Similarly, the offense needs to be more clinical and take every chance. The slightest mistake could make the difference in games of this magnitude.

While the game might be a test of the viability of Sanders' project, it definitely isn't the ultimate one, as the team has already defied the odds stacked against it to get off to a 3-1 start.