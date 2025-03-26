Hall of Famer Michael Vick leads first ever spring practice after taking over reins at Norfolk State in 2025

Former NFL star Michael Vick had a successful career as a quarterback. Coming out of Virginia Tech, the Atlanta Falcons drafted him first overall in 2001. Vick spent 13 seasons in the league and was honored as a Pro Bowler four times.

Ad

After hanging up his cleats, he turned to the world of coaching, just like Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. He started off as a coaching intern under Andy Reid during the 2017 training camp. The 4x Pro Bowler was then hired as the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Legends in 2018.

Last year in December, Michael Vick landed his first head coaching job with the Norfolk State Spartans. The team's official X page shared a few snippets of his first day of spring practice with the players. The series of photos showcased Vick overlooking the practice session with a smile on his face while the players underwent various drills on the field.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Day 1 in the books," The caption read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coach Prime was one of the first people to congratulate Vick on his latest coaching achievement. After he was announced as Norfolk State's new head coach, Sanders took to social media to showcase his support for his former NFL acquaintance.

"Let's go baby! We've got to support, encourage, assist & show consistent Love to Coach Vick! He's forever changed to QB position in @cfb @NFL & he will have tremendous impact on Coaching & Leading men to their true destinations. Love ya my brother," Coach Prime wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dawson Odums had served as the head coach of Norfolk State for the past four seasons. However, the program decided to fire him following an underwhelming 4-8 2024 campaign. During his four-season stint, Odums accumulated a 15-31 record with just one six-win campaign.

Michael Vick reveals reason behind decision to join Norfolk State

During a press conference at Norfolk State's Day 1 of spring practice, Michael Vick explained his decision to join the program as their head coach.

Ad

He stated that he wanted to continue helping develop young talents while focusing on polishing his own coaching skills.

"I certainly felt like the time was right for me," Vick said. "I just wanted to do something that my kids can look at and see that I'm thriving and still working hard and still trying to be the best version of myself."

Vick has worked to revamp the team's coaching staff this offseason. He brought in his former Virginia Tech teammate, Andre Kendrick, as the new running backs coach and hired Tory Woodbury as the special-teams coach. It will be interesting to see how Norfolk State performs this upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback