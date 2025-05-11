Hall of Famer Warren Sapp caught up in Coach Prime effect goes fishing before Colorado's 2025 season

Hall of Famer Warren Sapp found himself enjoying the same hobby as Colorado head coach Deion Sanders this offseason. Amidst his preparations for his second stint in Boulder, the retired Super Bowl XXXVII champ took to the seas to spend a day out fishing.

Ad

On Instagram, Warren Sapp shared a clip of his fishing adventures. The 52-year-old was seen grooving to music in his shorts while showing off his skills with the fishing rod. The Colorado coach was quick to make a catch while he reeled in to show it off to his fans on social media.

"Fatboy on the trigger LIVE!!!" Sapp wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Coach Prime hired Sapp to his coaching staff last year as a senior quality control analyst. In July 2024, the two of them went on a fishing escapade. They managed to catch several fish including a prized Peacock Bass, which they proudly showed off on social media.

"Great day of catching with @warrensapp & his incredible friends! Love you guys man. That was incredible and we will be back. The PEACOCK bass, Bass & the Fish I caught was the Bomb....The was the biggest Blue gill/Peacock bass combo I've ever seen. Can they live in my lakes in Texas or Colorado?" Coach Prime wrote in the caption.

Ad

Ad

In February, Warren Sapp announced that Coach Prime promoted him to a new position for the 2025 season. During an interview on 'THEE Pregame Network, he announced that he will be taking over as the Buffs' new pass-rush coordinator.

"We can announce today that I'm officially the PRC- pass rush coordinator. Reg called me this morning. I will send y'all a pic next week with my name tag on it with me standing beside it," Sapp said.

Ad

Warren Sapp braves the cold to go ice-fishing

This was not Sapp's first fishing adventure of the offseason. In February, he shared a post of himself on Instagram enjoying a day out ice-fishing with friends.

In the clip he shared, Warren Sapp cut a small circular hole in the ice before lowering his fishing rod into the cold water. Within a few seconds, he quickly managed to reel in a trout, which he showed off to his fans.

Ad

"It got warm and the trout came to play!" Sapp wrote in the caption.

After a 9-4 campaign last season, Coach Prime is expecting to emerge as a contender for the 12-team playoffs this year. It will be interesting to see how Sapp helps the team develop as the pass-rush coordinator.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place