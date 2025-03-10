Hall of Famer Warren Sapp shows love to 'Momma Connie' after Deion Sanders's heartfelt post for her special day

Deion Sanders took to Instagram to wish his mother, Connie Knight, on the occasion of her birthday. In the Instagram post he shared, Sanders wrote a heartfelt message for 'Momma Connie'. He expressed his gratitude for her presence in his life and also called her the best mom in the world. His colleague at Colorado, Warren Sapp, commented on the post to wish Sanders's mother.

"Happy Birthday to the greatest Mother in the game," Coach Prime wrote. "My mama just wanted me to make it & she always told me to stay out the streets, don't do no drugs or drink, don't get these girls pregnant & work hard & be great at whatever you do."

"My mama old school but not an old fool and she ain't worked since '89' because I retired her in advance for being a part of my peace," Sanders added. "Young athletes, yo mama's could learn from @mommaconnie21 She's a Real 1."

Several well-known personalities took to the comment section to wish 'Momma Connie' on her birthday. This also included Colorado's pass rush coordinator and former senior quality control analyst, Warren Sapp.

"Happy Birthday Momma @mommaconnie21," Warren Sapp wrote in the comments with a heart emoji.

Deion Sanders brought in Warren Sapp to his coaching staff last season. Sapp played 13 seasons in the NFL with one Super Bowl title to his name. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Last month, Sapp announced that he was being promoted to a new position on Coach Prime's coaching staff. The former NFL star will be the team's pass rush coordinator for the upcoming season. His NFL experience should help the Buffs elevate their defensive prowess next season.

Deion Sanders reveals advice he got from his stepfather

Deion Sanders's mother, Connie Sanders, and his dad, Mims Sanders, filed for divorce when he was just two years old. Coach Prime was brought up by his mother and stepfather, Willie Knight, who played a crucial role in his early years.

In January, Coach Prime made an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game show. On the show, Sanders opened up about the best advice that he got from his stepfather while growing up and said:

"My stepfather always said, 'no matter what, (even though) I might not be here for long, take care of your mom. Make sure you take care of your mom."'

Coach Prime stayed true to the advice given by his stepfather. As mentioned in his birthday post dedicated to his mother, Deion Sanders was able to give her an early retirement and help her lead a less stressful life once he had established himself as a footballer.

